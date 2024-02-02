Pakistan's Public Engages in Creative Currency Redesign Amid State Bank's Plan for New Notes

As Pakistan gears up for a revamp of its currency, a trend of creativity has been ignited among the public, with imaginative designs for the new banknotes flooding social media. This activity was sparked by an announcement from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) about the upcoming introduction of new currency notes. The mock-up designs floating around in cyber-space feature an array of well-known figures, including former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, celebrities like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Mahira Khan, Babar Azam, and even a caricature blending current Prime Minister Imran Khan with Pakistan's founder, Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Revamping Currency: A New Face for Pakistan's Banknotes

Adding an interesting twist to the tale, American diplomat Donald Lu, accused by Prime Minister Imran Khan of supporting a 'foreign influence' that contributed to the fall of his government, has also found a place in these designs. The public's participation in this redesign process reflects the excitement and anticipation around the new notes, but amidst this, there's also a clamor for the adoption of polymer or plastic notes. Countries like Australia and Malaysia have already embraced such notes, which are praised for their durability and user-friendly nature, particularly for people with visual impairments.

State Bank of Pakistan's Plan for the New Currency

The SBP's plan for the new notes involves introducing a refreshing palette of colors, distinct serial numbers, and enhanced security features. The bank aims to release the new notes within the next two years, while progressively phasing out the older notes. In preparation for this transition, the SBP is conducting awareness campaigns to educate the public on recognizing authentic currency and has assured of sufficient supply of the new notes.

Design Competition: Engaging Public in the Process

In a bid to involve the public in shaping the visual identity of the new currency, the SBP has announced a design competition. The competition, which is expected to wrap up by March, offers cash prizes for the top three winners. This move is seen as an opportunity for local artists, designers, and art students to contribute to this national project. The submitted designs could span various themes, and a jury of reputed artists will select six designs for each denomination.

As Pakistan prepares to roll out these new notes, financial experts suggest that this move could help address the issue of black money in the country. By reducing the quantity of higher denomination notes, the new currency might act as a deterrent for cash hoarding. Time will tell how the currency redesign will impact Pakistan's economy and what the new notes will ultimately look like, but for now, the nation watches with anticipation as the currency redesign process unfolds.