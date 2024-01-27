Pakistan's Ministry of Energy to Launch 'Fuelling Futures' Career Expo

On January 31 and February 1, 2024, the Ministry of Energy's Petroleum Division in Pakistan will host a national-level career expo, 'Fuelling Futures.' This initiative, in collaboration with leading oil, gas, and mineral companies, seeks to bridge the gap between academia and the industry, targeting undergraduates, graduates, and high school students.

Preparing for the Future Energy Landscape

The career expo serves as an opportunity for students to interact with senior management and Human Resource representatives from industry-leading firms. More than 5,000 students from Pakistan's top universities are expected to participate in the event, held at the Pakistan China Friendship Centre in Islamabad. The aim is to provide attendees with career development resources, allowing them to network, explore various sectors, and gain perspectives from industry professionals.

Minister Ali’s High Hopes for 'Fuelling Futures'

Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali has expressed high hopes for the expo. He believes that investing in youth education and skills development is key to harnessing the potential of future engineers, subject matter experts, and specialists. Ali's optimism about the event signifies its importance in talent development and innovation, aligning with the government's focus on workforce innovation.

A Platform for Talent Development and Innovation

The 'Fuelling Futures' career expo is not just a networking event. It is a platform designed to nurture the next generation of professionals in the energy and mining industry. By encouraging high school students to attend, the expo is taking a proactive approach to talent development, fostering innovation and industry-academia linkage. The event is expected to support and develop the future generation of professionals in the oil, gas, and mineral sectors.

As the career expo approaches, attendees are urged to register at www.careerexpo2024.com to participate in this unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders and explore exciting career prospects in the energy and mineral sector.