Pakistan Retaliates with Strikes Inside Iran Amidst Rising Tensions in Middle East

Strikes have been conducted inside Iran by Pakistani forces, targeting separatist Baloch insurgents. This action has been taken as retaliation for Iran's recent attack on Pakistani territory. Amidst this military back-and-forth, tensions in the Middle East are escalating, with the strikes being seen as an opportunity for de-escalation by some analysts. However, others view this as a potential trigger for a larger conflict, involving not just Iran and Pakistan, but also Afghanistan and India.

Pakistan Retaliates Against Iran

Following Iran's attack on bases within Pakistani territory, Pakistan responded with missile strikes into Iran, leading to the death of nine people. The strikes have been condemned by both countries, each insisting they targeted terrorist groups. Pakistan's army has confirmed that the strikes were conducted using drones, rockets, and long-range missiles, aiming at the Balochistan Liberation Army and the Balochistan Liberation Front.

Tensions Escalate in the Middle East

These reciprocal air strikes have led to heightened tensions in the Middle East. While Israel continues its battle with Hamas in Gaza, Iran-backed groups are targeting US forces in Iraq and Syria. The tension between Iran and Pakistan is currently considered the most serious escalation in recent memory. China has offered to mediate between the two countries, while the United States has condemned the Iranian air raids. India has distanced itself, stating that it is a matter between Iran and Pakistan.

Potential for a Larger Conflict

Despite Pakistan's assertion that their action was solely in pursuit of their own security and national interest, experts are skeptical about the tensions with Iran cooling off. The potential for a larger conflict involving Pakistan's already fraught relations with Afghanistan and India is a concern. The strikes have imperiled diplomatic relations between Iran and Pakistan, two neighbours who have long regarded each other with suspicion over militant attacks. The risk of escalation remains, with Iran's military planning an annual air defense drill from its port of Chabahar near Pakistan across the south of the country to Iraq.