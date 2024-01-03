en English
Paf and Gotland Alandia Cruises Join Forces for M/S Birka Gotland

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:28 am EST
Paf and Gotland Alandia Cruises Join Forces for M/S Birka Gotland

In a recent development, Paf, a reputable igaming provider, has joined forces with Gotland Alandia Cruises to heighten the entertainment quotient on the M/S Birka Gotland cruise ship. The vessel, which is set to sail in March 2024, is a cooperative venture between Viking Line and Gotlandsbolaget. The collaboration aims to revitalize Swedish cruise offerings between Stockholm, Mariehamn on the Åland Islands, and Visby.

Paf’s Role in the Partnership

As part of the agreement, Paf will shoulder the responsibility of installing gaming machines and table games on the cruise liner. The intention is to blend entertainment seamlessly into the cruise experience, providing passengers with an array of diverting options. The task at hand is a challenging one, but Jannik Svahnström, Head of New Sales at Paf, expressed confidence and excitement about the venture.

M/S Birka Gotland: More Than Just a Cruise

The M/S Birka Gotland promises to be more than a mere transport vessel. In addition to gaming entertainment, the cruise ship will offer a variety of dining options, shopping experiences, and spa treatments, thereby providing a comprehensive leisure experience. The cruise itinerary also includes additional destinations such as Härnösand and Ystad in Sweden, Bornholm in Denmark, and Riga in Latvia.

Confidence in Paf’s Capabilities

Susanne Kaarnimo-Knight, CEO of Gotland Alandia Cruises, lauded Paf’s reputation in the gaming industry. She expressed confidence in Paf’s ability to deliver a quality gaming experience onboard. This confidence isn’t unfounded as Paf has a track record of providing gaming entertainment to Tallink Grupp’s Silja Line, which operates between Sweden, the Åland Islands, and Finland.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

