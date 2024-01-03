Paf and Gotland Alandia Cruises Join Forces for M/S Birka Gotland

In a recent development, Paf, a reputable igaming provider, has joined forces with Gotland Alandia Cruises to heighten the entertainment quotient on the M/S Birka Gotland cruise ship. The vessel, which is set to sail in March 2024, is a cooperative venture between Viking Line and Gotlandsbolaget. The collaboration aims to revitalize Swedish cruise offerings between Stockholm, Mariehamn on the Åland Islands, and Visby.

Paf’s Role in the Partnership

As part of the agreement, Paf will shoulder the responsibility of installing gaming machines and table games on the cruise liner. The intention is to blend entertainment seamlessly into the cruise experience, providing passengers with an array of diverting options. The task at hand is a challenging one, but Jannik Svahnström, Head of New Sales at Paf, expressed confidence and excitement about the venture.

M/S Birka Gotland: More Than Just a Cruise

The M/S Birka Gotland promises to be more than a mere transport vessel. In addition to gaming entertainment, the cruise ship will offer a variety of dining options, shopping experiences, and spa treatments, thereby providing a comprehensive leisure experience. The cruise itinerary also includes additional destinations such as Härnösand and Ystad in Sweden, Bornholm in Denmark, and Riga in Latvia.

Confidence in Paf’s Capabilities

Susanne Kaarnimo-Knight, CEO of Gotland Alandia Cruises, lauded Paf’s reputation in the gaming industry. She expressed confidence in Paf’s ability to deliver a quality gaming experience onboard. This confidence isn’t unfounded as Paf has a track record of providing gaming entertainment to Tallink Grupp’s Silja Line, which operates between Sweden, the Åland Islands, and Finland.