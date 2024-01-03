en English
Business

Package, Inc. Unveils LuggageCam: A Groundbreaking Solution for Lost and Stolen Luggage

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:09 am EST
Package, Inc. Unveils LuggageCam: A Groundbreaking Solution for Lost and Stolen Luggage

Package, Inc., a major player in the travel tech industry, is set to revolutionize the sector with its latest offering: LuggageCam. This groundbreaking ecosystem of products is designed to address the perennial issue of lost and stolen luggage. However, LuggageCam is not just any ordinary tracking device; it’s a comprehensive solution that includes real-time tracking, video surveillance, and insurance coverage for both airlines and passengers.

Airlines and Airports: Securing Baggage and Boosting Revenue

The LuggageCam system is a pioneering cloud-based platform that enables airlines and airports to oversee and secure baggage for entire flights and fleets. More than just a security measure, Package, Inc. is proposing a leasing and revenue-sharing model for airlines and airports to adopt the system. This not only promises significant new revenue streams but also enhances passenger satisfaction and loyalty by markedly reducing luggage mishandling issues.

Travelers: Keeping Tabs on Personal Belongings

For passengers, LuggageCam offers peace of mind during their journey. The consumer-oriented LuggageCam app allows travelers to monitor and safeguard their personal belongings. It provides features such as live video streaming, motion and tamper alerts, continuous location updates, and essential travel information – all in one mobile app.

Investment Opportunities: Joining the Journey

Package, Inc. isn’t just offering a solution to the travel industry and its consumers; it’s also providing an investment opportunity for the public. The company has launched a funding drive on WeFunder, allowing individuals to play a part in shaping the future of travel tech. Bryan Davis, the CEO of Package, Inc., reemphasized the company’s commitment to innovating in the shipping, transport, and travel industries with an aim to improve safety and convenience.

Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

