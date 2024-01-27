Oxford Lane Capital Corp Announces Promising Q3 2024 Financial Results

Oxford Lane Capital Corp, in its Third Fiscal Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call, detailed a promising financial performance and an optimistic future outlook. CEO Jonathan Cohen, along with other executives, revealed essential details about the company's current state and future strategies.

Oxford Lane's Financial Performance

The company's net asset value per share as of December 31st, 2023, stood at $4.82, a minor increment from $4.81 per share in the preceding quarter. The report highlighted GAAP total investment income of approximately $79.2 million for the quarter, an increase of $4.8 million from the previous quarter. This income stemmed primarily from their CLO equity and warehouse investments, with a smaller portion from CLO debt investments and other incomes.

Investment Income and Net Assets Increase

GAAP net investment income was about $48.7 million, and core net investment income reached approximately $82.7 million for the quarter. A net increase in net assets from operations of around $52.4 million was also reported. The weighted average yield of their CLO debt investments experienced a slight dip, while the effective yield of their CLO equity investments saw a rise. However, cash distribution yields on CLO equity investments registered a minor drop.

Oxford Lane's Future Strategy

During the quarter, Oxford Lane issued new common stock, made additional CLO investments, and received funds from sales and repayments. The company declared monthly stock distributions for the months ending April, May, and June of 2024. With an improving U.S. loan market, loan prices increased, leading to a rise in median U.S. CLO equity net asset values. Despite the positive trend, the loan default rate and distress ratio saw a slight increase. CLO new issuance during the quarter was approximately $32 billion.

The company's investment strategy revolved around relative value trading and lengthening the reinvestment period of its CLO equity portfolio, targeting a long-term total return. Oxford Lane plans to maintain this strategy in the current market environment, indicating a strategic direction geared towards stable growth and expansion.