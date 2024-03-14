OUTsurance Clinches News24 Short-Term Insurer of the Year Award Twice, Marking Industry Excellence

OUTsurance has once again set a benchmark in the insurance industry by winning the prestigious News24 Short-Term Insurer of the Year award, making it the only company in South Africa to have won this accolade twice. The award, presented at a gala event in Cape Town, underscores OUTsurance's commitment to excellence in service, innovation, and contribution to the national landscape. CEO Danie Matthee expressed his gratitude, highlighting the significance of the recognition from both clients and peers.

Unmatched Client Satisfaction and Innovation

Outshining competitors, OUTsurance received high praise from over 4,100 survey participants, particularly for its superior service levels. This feedback, coupled with the company's transparent and user-friendly product offerings and claims processes, played a pivotal role in securing the award. OUTsurance's efforts in innovation and strategic execution also received accolades, further cementing its position as a leader in the short-term insurance sector.

Contributions to South Africa's Growth

OUTsurance's impact extends beyond its immediate business operations. The company has been commended for its significant contributions to South Africa's socio-economic development. Through various initiatives and a culture of innovation, OUTsurance has demonstrated a commitment to not just insuring, but also enriching the communities it serves. This holistic approach to business has resonated well with clients and industry experts alike, setting a benchmark for corporate responsibility.

A Future Built on Excellence and Community

Looking forward, OUTsurance's repeated success at the News24 Short-Term Insurer of the Year awards is more than just an accolade; it's a testament to the company's relentless pursuit of excellence and a customer-first approach. As OUTsurance continues to evolve, its focus on innovation, coupled with a deep-rooted commitment to contributing positively to South Africa, promises to steer the company towards even greater heights in the future.

The journey of OUTsurance, marked by this significant achievement, not only highlights the company's excellence in service and innovation but also sets a roadmap for others in the industry. The recognition serves as a reminder of the potent combination of client-centric strategies and societal contributions in achieving business success and industry leadership. As OUTsurance looks to the future, it stands as a beacon of innovation, service excellence, and community contribution in South Africa's dynamic insurance landscape.