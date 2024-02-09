OSU Leads Multistate Initiative to Cultivate Naked Barley Varieties

Seeds of Change: OSU's Quest for Naked Barley Supremacy

A revolution is underway in Oregon, as Oregon State University (OSU) takes the helm of a multistate initiative to cultivate new varieties of naked barley. This endeavor, backed by a $3.5 million grant, aims to unlock the potential of this unique crop, which loses its hull during harvest, preserving its whole grain status and health benefits.

A Hull-less Wonder: The Untapped Promise of Naked Barley

Naked barley, often overlooked in favor of its hulled counterpart, has been gaining traction among chefs, brewers, distillers, and farmers. Its hull-less nature makes it an appealing choice, as it retains its nutritional value and offers a distinct flavor profile. However, research into this crop has been limited, and OSU is determined to change that narrative.

The current project, which extends beyond Oregon's borders, includes partners in California, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and New York. These collaborators are working diligently to develop high-yielding, nutritious, and flavorful naked barley varieties tailored to their respective regions.

The Grain Game-Changer: OSU's Pursuit of Naked Barley Perfection

OSU's commitment to naked barley is not a new endeavor. Over the past six years, the university has received a total of $10 million in grant funding to develop organic naked barley varieties. This latest investment will allow researchers to create tools for consistent, high-quality naked barley products, potentially increasing its market appeal.

While most barley is used for animal feed, naked barley offers alternative applications in brewing, distilling, and baking. As the demand for healthier, more sustainable food options continues to grow, naked barley stands poised to become a game-changer in the grain industry.

As OSU and its partners continue their quest to unlock the potential of naked barley, they are not only reshaping the agricultural landscape but also redefining the possibilities for farmers, brewers, and consumers alike.

The journey towards naked barley supremacy is well underway, and OSU's determined efforts, backed by substantial grant funding, are set to transform the future of this hull-less wonder. By fostering collaboration among multiple states, the university is paving the way for high-yielding, nutritious, and flavorful naked barley varieties, promising new opportunities for the grain industry and its stakeholders.