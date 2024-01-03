en English
ORIT Proposes Merger with AERI to Create £1.6 Billion Renewable Energy Portfolio

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:12 am EST
ORIT Proposes Merger with AERI to Create £1.6 Billion Renewable Energy Portfolio

In a bid to create a robust renewable energy portfolio valued at £1.6 billion, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (ORIT) has proposed a merger with Aquila European Renewables Income Fund (AERI). The proposal, which was made public through a stock exchange announcement on December 22, is eyed with a mix of optimism and skepticism across the industry.

Details of The Merger Proposition

ORIT believes that the merger would result in increased geographical diversification and synergy between the two trusts’ portfolios. With minimal overlap, the portfolios are said to be complementary. It is an ambitious move aimed at consolidating two significant players in the renewable energy sector, thereby creating a formidable force in the industry.

AERI’s Response and Market Dynamics

AERI’s board has confirmed the receipt of the unsolicited proposals from ORIT. It has communicated its intention to continue exploring various initiatives to address sector challenges and boost its share price valuation. Currently, AERI’s shares are trading at a significant 23.51% discount to its net asset value, a figure that has likely influenced the merger proposal.

Industry Analysts Express Skepticism

While some see potential in the merger, others are skeptical. Industry analysts such as Matthew Read from QuotedData have questioned the timing and strategic fit of the merger, suggesting that AERI might find better value through other alternatives. In the complex landscape of renewable energy investments, such a merger’s consequences are far from predictable. AERI’s board is considering the interests of all shareholders in its response to the merger proposition from ORIT, ensuring a balanced approach to this significant development.

Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

