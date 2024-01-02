Oriole Resources to Finalize Gold Project Agreements with BCM International

Oriole Resources PLC, a gold exploration company operating in West Africa, is on the brink of finalizing earn-in agreements for its Bibemi and Mbe gold projects in Cameroon. The agreements, set to be executed later this month with Ghana-based mining and civil contractor BCM International Ltd, will see BCM acquire a 50% interest in both projects. BCM will cover outstanding signature payments amounting to USD 1.45 million and commit to investing USD 8 million in exploration costs. Additionally, BCM’s investment will be tied to future success-based payments, depending on the resource findings at both sites.

Expedited Progress for Bibemi and Mbe Projects

BCM’s funding commitment is set to expedite the progress of these projects. Already, USD 72,000 has been provided to the Bibemi project in preparation for an exploitation licence application this year. The Mbe project’s advancement, however, hinges on the outcome of BCM’s due diligence, which is due to conclude in late January.

CEO’s Optimism for Rapid Progress

Tim Livesey, the CEO of Oriole, expressed optimism about the swift progress anticipated in 2024 for both the Bibemi project and the new gold district marked by the Mbe project. He further highlighted the company’s focus on attracting project-level partners for its properties, signaling a proactive approach to resource development.

Updates on Senala and Wapouze Projects

In Senegal, Oriole has submitted a renewal application for the Senala gold project after Managem, the Moroccan company owning Oriole’s Senegalese portfolio, decided not to continue work under the expired option agreement. As a result, the future of the project is currently under review. Meanwhile, in northeastern Cameroon, Oriole is awaiting a two-year licence extension for the Wapouze project. Plans are in place to shift the focus from gold to limestone, aiming to serve the regional cement industry.

Following these updates, Oriole’s share price fell by 2.9% to 0.16 pence in London, indicating a measured market response. Despite this, the company’s strategic partnerships and ongoing project developments promise an eventful year ahead.