en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Oriole Resources to Finalize Gold Project Agreements with BCM International

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:58 am EST
Oriole Resources to Finalize Gold Project Agreements with BCM International

Oriole Resources PLC, a gold exploration company operating in West Africa, is on the brink of finalizing earn-in agreements for its Bibemi and Mbe gold projects in Cameroon. The agreements, set to be executed later this month with Ghana-based mining and civil contractor BCM International Ltd, will see BCM acquire a 50% interest in both projects. BCM will cover outstanding signature payments amounting to USD 1.45 million and commit to investing USD 8 million in exploration costs. Additionally, BCM’s investment will be tied to future success-based payments, depending on the resource findings at both sites.

Expedited Progress for Bibemi and Mbe Projects

BCM’s funding commitment is set to expedite the progress of these projects. Already, USD 72,000 has been provided to the Bibemi project in preparation for an exploitation licence application this year. The Mbe project’s advancement, however, hinges on the outcome of BCM’s due diligence, which is due to conclude in late January.

CEO’s Optimism for Rapid Progress

Tim Livesey, the CEO of Oriole, expressed optimism about the swift progress anticipated in 2024 for both the Bibemi project and the new gold district marked by the Mbe project. He further highlighted the company’s focus on attracting project-level partners for its properties, signaling a proactive approach to resource development.

Updates on Senala and Wapouze Projects

In Senegal, Oriole has submitted a renewal application for the Senala gold project after Managem, the Moroccan company owning Oriole’s Senegalese portfolio, decided not to continue work under the expired option agreement. As a result, the future of the project is currently under review. Meanwhile, in northeastern Cameroon, Oriole is awaiting a two-year licence extension for the Wapouze project. Plans are in place to shift the focus from gold to limestone, aiming to serve the regional cement industry.

Following these updates, Oriole’s share price fell by 2.9% to 0.16 pence in London, indicating a measured market response. Despite this, the company’s strategic partnerships and ongoing project developments promise an eventful year ahead.

0
Business Cameroon
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

D.E. Shaw & Co.'s Composite Fund Outperforms Multistrategy Average, Returns Profits to Clients

By Quadri Adejumo

Navigating the Digital Era: The Evolving Role of Chief Technology Officers

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Nxu Inc's Stock Price Plummets Amid Financial Turmoil, Forges Ahead in EV Charging Sector

By Safak Costu

Stock Market Downturn: Profit-Booking Activities and Red Sea Disruptions Stir Investor Caution

By Hadeel Hashem

Webull Corporation Brings Its Trading Platform to Canada ...
@Business · 45 seconds
Webull Corporation Brings Its Trading Platform to Canada ...
heart comment 0
The Aerospace Industry’s Reliance on Milled Materials: A Deep Dive

By Waqas Arain

The Aerospace Industry's Reliance on Milled Materials: A Deep Dive
Reflecting on Virtual Audio Products Progress: Martin Dyster’s Predictions

By Safak Costu

Reflecting on Virtual Audio Products Progress: Martin Dyster's Predictions
Transtector Unveils Advanced AC/DC Power Fuses for Overcurrent Protection

By Mazhar Abbas

Transtector Unveils Advanced AC/DC Power Fuses for Overcurrent Protection
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Advocates for Industrial Development Strategy

By Rafia Tasleem

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Advocates for Industrial Development Strategy
Latest Headlines
World News
Canadian Government to Boost Financial Support for Residents in 2024
23 seconds
Canadian Government to Boost Financial Support for Residents in 2024
Linking Obesity, Inflammation, and Insulin Resistance: The Role of GCA
39 seconds
Linking Obesity, Inflammation, and Insulin Resistance: The Role of GCA
Crystal Palace's Win Offers Respite but Management Criticism and Internal Conflicts Persist
43 seconds
Crystal Palace's Win Offers Respite but Management Criticism and Internal Conflicts Persist
Cumilla City Corporation CEO show-caused over alleged campaigning for 'boat' symbol
50 seconds
Cumilla City Corporation CEO show-caused over alleged campaigning for 'boat' symbol
Australia's Clean Sweep in ODI Series Against India: A Display of Dominant Cricket
51 seconds
Australia's Clean Sweep in ODI Series Against India: A Display of Dominant Cricket
Strack-Zimmermann Sounds Alarm on Slow Pace of Weapons Supply to Ukraine
52 seconds
Strack-Zimmermann Sounds Alarm on Slow Pace of Weapons Supply to Ukraine
Channel 4's 'Truelove' Explores the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying
53 seconds
Channel 4's 'Truelove' Explores the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
54 seconds
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Channel 4's 'Truelove': A Dark Drama Exploring the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying
56 seconds
Channel 4's 'Truelove': A Dark Drama Exploring the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
54 seconds
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app