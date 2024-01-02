Orgill Announces Strategic Partnerships, Expands Product Range with Simpson Strong-Tie

In an effort to bolster its product range and enhance its market offering, Orgill has announced a series of strategic alliances with leading industry vendors. Of particular note is the partnership with Simpson Strong-Tie, a renowned entity in the realm of structural connectors, construction fasteners, and building solutions. The alliance is set to introduce over 800 new items into Orgill’s repertoire, remarkably broadening its offering.

Strategic Partnerships for Tailored Solutions

Orgill’s President and CEO, Boyden Moore, underscored the importance of these partnerships, especially in terms of crafting retail-focused programs and fostering relationships with top-tier suppliers. The new program, he said, is designed to be comprehensive and tailored to the unique requirements of different customer segments. The expanded product selection aims to help retailers secure more business, create renewed relationships, and drive store traffic. Orgill’s customized assortments are targeted towards diverse market segments, including farm and ranch retailers, hardware stores, home centers, professional contractors, and coastal areas with specific needs.

Enhancing Cleaning Products Category

In addition to the Simpson Strong-Tie offerings, Orgill’s Spring Dealer Market in Orlando, Florida, will introduce enhancements to the cleaning products category. The company has formed alliances with key suppliers such as Libman, E-Cloth, O-Cedar, and Swiffer. The focus is on innovative, eco-friendly cleaning solutions and high-quality implements. The Smart Start Program with Libman will offer a significant discount on select products, providing dealers with an effective inventory management tool.

Responding to Evolving Customer Needs

Orgill’s strategic partnerships are a clear indication of its commitment to meet the evolving needs of its customers. By expanding its offerings to include new cleaning solutions from major brands, the company is positioning itself to stay ahead of market trends and ensure customer satisfaction. The partnerships are expected to drive profits and position Orgill as a one-stop-shop for retailers in the industry.