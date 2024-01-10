en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Organon Unveils 2024 Outlook and Strategy: Focus on Deleveraging and Women’s Health

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:41 pm EST
Organon Unveils 2024 Outlook and Strategy: Focus on Deleveraging and Women’s Health

In a recent fireside chat hosted by Chris Schott of JPMorgan, Organon’s CEO, Kevin Ali, and CFO, Matt Walsh, unveiled the company’s outlook and strategy for 2024. The financial authorities reaffirmed the 2023 guidance, indicating an optimistic cash position and predicting a low single-digit revenue growth for the forthcoming year. They further underlined the focus on deleveraging, executing more deals akin to the recent agreement with Lilly for migraine assets in Europe, and broadening the company’s biosimilars business.

Reimagining Women’s Health

Women’s health, a pivotal point for Organon, is being rethought. The company aims to extend its focus from conditions solely affecting women to those disproportionately impacting them, such as migraines and osteoporosis. The fertility sector, especially in Asia Pacific regions like China where fertility treatments are increasingly reimbursed, presents substantial growth potential. The U.S. fertility market also exhibits expansion opportunities as it veers towards more insurance coverage, potentially leading to higher volumes despite pricing pressures.

Steady Growth for NEXPLANON

NEXPLANON, Organon’s contraceptive implant, is projected to maintain steady growth. The company did not increase prices in 2023 but has plans to do so in 2024. The JADA device, acquired via the purchase of Alydia, aligns with its sales targets, aiming for peak revenues globally.

Expanding Biosimilar Portfolio and Stabilizing Established Brands

Organon is also keen on augmenting its biosimilar portfolio and stabilizing its established brands. While transformative deals are on the table, the primary concentration lies in the integration and execution of the current strategy, with an unwavering commitment to paying dividends. The dialogue also emphasized the significance of pipeline development. This development is envisioned through partnerships like the one with Lilly and through internal assets, as Organon looks ahead.

0
Asia Business
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
1 hour ago
Taiwan Election Preparations Underway: A Glimpse into the Ballot Counting Process
As the countdown to Taiwan’s presidential and legislative elections on January 13 begins, the diligent workers at the Penghu County Election Commission are fully immersed in the intricate task of counting the ballots. The photos from the scene bear testament to the meticulous efforts invested in upholding the integrity and seamless operation of the electoral
Taiwan Election Preparations Underway: A Glimpse into the Ballot Counting Process
New Cabinet Members Prep for Swearing-In: MPs Receive Notifications
3 hours ago
New Cabinet Members Prep for Swearing-In: MPs Receive Notifications
Hong Kong-ASEAN FTA Expansion Bolsters Business Opportunities in Textile Industry
3 hours ago
Hong Kong-ASEAN FTA Expansion Bolsters Business Opportunities in Textile Industry
Nicolas Kopitsis to Oversee PineBridge's APAC and EMEA Intermediary Business Strategy
2 hours ago
Nicolas Kopitsis to Oversee PineBridge's APAC and EMEA Intermediary Business Strategy
China's Futuristic Megacity Xiongan: A Dream or a Dystopia?
2 hours ago
China's Futuristic Megacity Xiongan: A Dream or a Dystopia?
Singapore Launches International Centre for Aviation Innovation Amid Asia-Pacific Air Travel Boom
3 hours ago
Singapore Launches International Centre for Aviation Innovation Amid Asia-Pacific Air Travel Boom
Latest Headlines
World News
UConn Huskies Announce Home-and-Home Football Series with Wake Forest Demon Deacons
1 min
UConn Huskies Announce Home-and-Home Football Series with Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Tumor Treatment Revolutionized: Metal-Free Graphene Quantum Dots Show Promise
1 min
Tumor Treatment Revolutionized: Metal-Free Graphene Quantum Dots Show Promise
Tom Pett: A Journey from Free Agency to Cheltenham Town
2 mins
Tom Pett: A Journey from Free Agency to Cheltenham Town
Green Bay Packers Rally Fans Ahead of Playoff Clash With Cowboys
2 mins
Green Bay Packers Rally Fans Ahead of Playoff Clash With Cowboys
David Crespo Clinches 2023 Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future Award
2 mins
David Crespo Clinches 2023 Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future Award
Congressional Hearing Gaffe: Rep. Pramila Jayapal's Slip Highlights Hunter Biden's Subpoena Controversy
2 mins
Congressional Hearing Gaffe: Rep. Pramila Jayapal's Slip Highlights Hunter Biden's Subpoena Controversy
New Career Structure Unveiled for Adult Social Care Workforce
3 mins
New Career Structure Unveiled for Adult Social Care Workforce
BJP's Ambitious Strategy for India's 2024 Parliamentary Elections: Targeting 400 Seats
4 mins
BJP's Ambitious Strategy for India's 2024 Parliamentary Elections: Targeting 400 Seats
Mike Speedy Announces Candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives
4 mins
Mike Speedy Announces Candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app