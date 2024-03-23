Oreoluwa Atinmo: From Trailblazing Engineer to GBFoods Marketing Director, A Strategy for Success

Oreoluwa Atinmo's professional journey exemplifies a rare blend of engineering prowess and marketing acumen. Transitioning from being the first female engineer at Heineken Nigeria to the Marketing Director at GBFoods, Atinmo has navigated through challenges and opportunities with a focus on bringing quality, innovation, and authenticity to the forefront of the brand's success. Her strategic vision aims to propel brand growth and market expansion, while addressing the rising food prices in Nigeria through sustainable practices.

Breaking Barriers and Setting Benchmarks

At Heineken Nigeria, Atinmo shattered the glass ceiling by leading automation projects and managing complex systems, often collaborating with technicians much her senior. Her exceptional skills and dedication earned her the respect and support of her team and superiors alike. The transition into commercial marketing was driven by a desire to utilize her technical background to influence brand strategy and consumer engagement more directly. At GBFoods, Atinmo prioritizes consumer love and strategic creativity to drive the brand's growth in Nigeria's competitive food market.

Addressing Challenges with Innovation

Facing the issue of rising food prices head-on, Atinmo emphasizes the importance of achieving food security through increased agricultural investment and reducing reliance on imports. Her approach underscores GBFoods' commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, ensuring that the brand not only stands out for its quality and authenticity but also for its contribution to the well-being of the community and the environment.

Leadership Beyond Business

As a mother and a leader, Atinmo's experiences in raising children have profoundly influenced her leadership style, teaching her the value of embracing individuality and nurturing strengths. She advocates for a realistic approach to work-life balance, underscoring the inevitability of sacrifices and the importance of a supportive family and workplace. To aspiring leaders, especially women, Atinmo advises consistency, resilience, and the courage to show up every day ready to make a difference, both in their personal lives and in their professional endeavors.

Atinmo's story is a testament to the power of breaking traditional molds and embracing diverse paths towards leadership. Her impact at GBFoods goes beyond driving brand success; it inspires a culture of innovation, responsibility, and inclusivity, laying the groundwork for a future where businesses not only thrive economically but also contribute meaningfully to societal progress.