Orbis Manufacturing to Open KAIYI Car Facility in Almaty, Boosting Kazakh-China Economic Ties

Orbis Manufacturing, a leading Kazakh automotive company, has announced plans to establish a new car manufacturing facility in Almaty, aiming to produce vehicles from the renowned Chinese brand KAIYI. This strategic move, marked by the signing of an agreement between Suhrab Makhmudov, President of Orbis Kazakhstan, and Gao Lei, General Manager of Yibin Kaiyi Auto on March 26, underscores the burgeoning economic relations between Kazakhstan and China. The initiative not only aims to introduce advanced vehicles to the Kazakh market but also signifies a substantial investment in the local economy and job market.

Advertisment

Strategic Partnership and Economic Impact

The collaboration between Orbis Manufacturing and Yibin Kaiyi Automobile Co. is set to revolutionize the automotive landscape in Kazakhstan. With an investment of approximately $159.4 million, the new facility within Almaty's industrial zone is projected to have an annual production capacity of 80,000 cars, creating over 1,500 job opportunities. This initiative represents a significant leap towards modernizing Kazakhstan's automotive industry and strengthening its trade and economic ties with China. The agreement ensures that Orbis Kazakhstan will receive comprehensive technical documentation and support from the Chinese automaker, ensuring the application of cutting-edge technology in the manufacturing processes.

Expanding Orbis's Footprint

Advertisment

In 2023, a subsidiary of Orbis Auto secured exclusive rights for the sales and servicing of KAIYI cars in Kazakhstan. This move is part of a broader strategy to expand the company's dealership network across the nation, facilitating the distribution of vehicles produced at the new factory. Furthermore, Orbis Kazakhstan's agreement with Chinese brand EXEED International in May 2023, aiming to localize car production within Kazakhstan, underscores the company's commitment to diversifying its product offerings and establishing Kazakhstan as a key player in the regional automotive industry.

Future Prospects and Economic Relations

The establishment of the new car manufacturing facility by Orbis Manufacturing is poised to have a ripple effect on the Kazakh economy, enhancing its industrial capabilities and promoting exports. Suhrab Makhmudov's vision for the project reflects a strategic approach to not only meet the contemporary standards of Kazakhstani consumers but also to foster a deeper economic partnership between Kazakhstan and China. As the project progresses towards its completion in Q2 2024, it is expected to become a cornerstone of Kazakhstan's industrial growth and a testament to the strength of Kazakh-Chinese economic relations.

As Orbis Manufacturing gears up to inaugurate its new facility, the automotive industry in Kazakhstan stands on the brink of a transformative era. This venture, beyond introducing innovative products to the market, is set to bolster the economic landscape of Kazakhstan, enhancing its stature as a manufacturing hub in Central Asia. The collaboration between Kazakhstan and China through such ventures symbolizes a future of shared prosperity and technological advancement, marking a new chapter in the annals of Kazakh-Chinese economic cooperation.