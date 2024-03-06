ORBIS Corporation Ushers in New Era: Doug Wortman Retires, Josh Ries Steps Up

After 23 years of dedication, Doug Wortman has bid farewell to ORBIS Corporation and Menasha Corporation, marking the end of an era on March 1. His retirement not only highlights his significant contributions but also paves the way for Josh Ries, a 12-year veteran of ORBIS, to take the helm.

Growth and Expansion

Reflecting on his tenure, Wortman attributes the company's success to its growth and the introduction of automation, which has significantly enhanced operational efficiency. ORBIS has seen substantial facility expansions, including in Monticello, which has allowed for an increase in employees and more advanced machinery. This advancement is aligned with Menasha Corporation's 175th anniversary and ORBIS's 25th year, showcasing a longstanding tradition of innovation and family ownership.

Leadership Transition

Josh Ries's promotion to plant manager symbolizes a seamless transition and the continuation of a culture that values growth, teamwork, and innovation. Ries's journey from working in automation to leading the plant reflects his dedication and the company's philosophy of promoting from within. His leadership style emphasizes empathy, discipline, and a collaborative approach, which he believes are essential for the company's future success.

Looking Ahead

As ORBIS and the industry evolve, Ries is focused on embracing automation and creating higher-paying technical roles to stay ahead in a competitive market. His vision for the company includes building on the strong foundation laid by Wortman and ensuring that ORBIS remains at the forefront of innovation and employee development. Both Wortman and Ries view ORBIS as a family, emphasizing the company's commitment to its employees and the community.

The retirement of Doug Wortman and the appointment of Josh Ries mark a significant milestone for ORBIS Corporation. As the company looks to the future, its commitment to growth, innovation, and a people-centric culture remains steadfast. Ries's leadership and the continued dedication of the ORBIS team are poised to drive the company to new heights, embodying the spirit of continuous improvement and excellence that has defined ORBIS for decades.