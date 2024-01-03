en English
Business

OQ and General Federation of Oman Workers Forge Partnership to Enhance Work Environment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:07 am EST
OQ and General Federation of Oman Workers Forge Partnership to Enhance Work Environment

OQ, the Oman-based global integrated energy group, has formalized a cooperation agreement with the General Federation of Oman Workers. This nurturing partnership aims at fostering collaborative efforts to enhance the work environment in Oman. It promotes the exchange of experiences, provision of employee secondment opportunities, and implementation of training and awareness programs.

Signing the Agreement

The agreement was inked by Ashraf bin Hamad Al Mamari, CEO of People, Technology and Culture at OQ, and Nabhan bin Ahmed Al Battashi, Chairman of the General Federation of Oman Workers. This significant event was graced by the presence of Dr. Mahad bin Said Baowain, the Minister of Labour.

A Step Toward Oman Vision 2040

With an objective to support the Oman Vision 2040, this agreement aims at improving the private sector’s work environment and upskilling the workforce. The partnership includes a pledge to community partnership and spans three years. Its focus is broad, encompassing various facets like training and enhancing labour relations.

OQ’s Workforce and Dedication

OQ boasts a remarkable Omanisation rate of 84 percent in its workforce, which comprises individuals from 50 different nationalities across 17 countries. Its commitment to the agreement and to support the Federation is evident in its anticipation of comprehensive proposals for collaboration.

Role of the General Federation of Oman Workers

The General Federation of Oman Workers, committed to safeguarding worker rights, is engaged in multiple initiatives to strengthen work values. It represents workers’ interests across governmental and private entities, consolidates work values, enhances workforce capabilities, and fosters social dialogue among production parties.

Business Oman
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

