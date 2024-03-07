Opus Business Advisory Group Strengthens Team with Charles Turner Amid Rising Insolvency Rates

Opus Business Advisory Group has made a strategic move to bolster its restructuring and insolvency division by welcoming Charles Turner, a seasoned expert with a rich background in business recovery. Turner's appointment comes at a critical time as the firm prepares to navigate the surge in corporate insolvency rates, particularly within the third sector. Colin Wilson, a Partner at Opus, praised Turner's addition as a significant enhancement to their team, emphasizing his profound understanding of insolvency legislation and regulatory frameworks.

Advertisment

Addressing Third Sector Challenges

With the escalating number of corporate insolvencies in the past year and projections indicating a continued rise in 2024, Turner's role as a restructuring partner is poised to be of paramount importance. His expertise is expected to be especially beneficial for charities and non-profits, sectors that have been hit hard by economic adversities. Turner's focus on devising positive solutions and steering clear of insolvency processes whenever possible demonstrates Opus's commitment to supporting organizations through tough economic climates, aiming for their long-term prosperity.

Extensive Experience and Strategic Approach

Advertisment

Prior to joining Opus, Turner accumulated over two decades of experience in the insolvency field, including significant stints at Big Four firms and notable assignments involving contentious insolvency and litigation. His track record of working with the legal, not-for-profit, and education sectors aligns with Opus's objectives of delivering targeted assistance to vulnerable entities. Turner's immediate involvement in assignments for the Charity Commission and his approach to achieving constructive outcomes underscores his strategic value to Opus and the wider community.

Opus's Commitment to Excellence

Opus Business Advisory Group's expansion, highlighted by acquiring insolvency advisory SKSI and now the appointment of Charles Turner, reflects its dedication to leading the UK's restructuring and insolvency practice. With a team of over 100 specialists and 29 partners spread across 14 regional offices, Opus is well-equipped to offer comprehensive support to businesses across various sectors. Turner's enthusiasm for joining a firm that values ethics and a collective approach to addressing financial challenges mirrors Opus's ethos and sets a positive trajectory for their future endeavors.

As the economic landscape evolves, the addition of Charles Turner to the Opus team signifies a strategic step towards addressing the complexities of the current insolvency wave. With his extensive experience and compassionate approach to restructuring, Turner is expected to play a crucial role in aiding organizations to navigate financial difficulties and emerge stronger. This move not only enhances Opus's capabilities but also reaffirms its position as a leader in providing ethical, effective business recovery services.