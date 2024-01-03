en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Optio Group Strengthens MENA Operations with Strategic Appointment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:51 am EST
Optio Group Strengthens MENA Operations with Strategic Appointment

Specialty Managing General Agent (MGA), Optio Group, is making strategic moves to strengthen its standing in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region as it appoints Wael Mohsen as the new Managing Director of Broking and General Lines for Optio Re MENA Ltd.

Decades of Industry Experience

Wael Mohsen, based in Dubai and effective in his role immediately, brings a significant asset to Optio Re: nearly three decades of experience in the insurance industry. His extensive background spans across the Middle East, Africa, and West Asia, equipping him with a comprehensive understanding of the diverse markets within these regions.

Expanded Responsibilities

In his new role, Mohsen will oversee several key areas, including property & casualty, energy, construction, cyber, and medical malpractice lines. He will report directly to Dr. Ahmed Ramadan, CEO of Optio Re and Global Head of Accident & Health (A&H).

A Strategic Move for Optio Re

Mohsen’s appointment is seen as a significant step for Optio Re in expanding its presence in the MENA region. His previous roles include Managing Director, MENA, at Ardonagh Specialty, in addition to senior positions at Orient Takaful Insurance Company and Chubb Egypt Insurance Company. This move comes as Optio Re celebrates its one-year anniversary since beginning trading in January 2023, and reflects the company’s success and intention to grow beyond its initial focus on A&H.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Resilience Amidst Turbulence: The Evolving Landscape of Aircraft Leasing

By Muhammad Jawad

Q Properties Invests in Abu Dhabi’s Future with Reem Hills Construction Contract

By Hadeel Hashem

Routes 360: Revolutionizing Aviation Industry Communication

By BNN Correspondents

Chittagong Port Authority and APM Terminals to Embark on PPP for Laldia Container Terminal

By Muhammad Jawad

Cardwell Beach Launches Redesigned Website for Peavey Electronics ...
@Business · 27 seconds
Cardwell Beach Launches Redesigned Website for Peavey Electronics ...
heart comment 0
Blue-Tech Startup Seaqua Receives Significant Investment to Revolutionize Global Blue Food Industry

By Rafia Tasleem

Blue-Tech Startup Seaqua Receives Significant Investment to Revolutionize Global Blue Food Industry
Reliance Industries Pioneers Chemical Recycling of Plastic Waste in India

By Rafia Tasleem

Reliance Industries Pioneers Chemical Recycling of Plastic Waste in India
Global Period Panties Market Set for Significant Growth

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Global Period Panties Market Set for Significant Growth
Costco Payment Glitch Hits Customers with Double Charges for Fuel

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Costco Payment Glitch Hits Customers with Double Charges for Fuel
Latest Headlines
World News
Labor Leader Patricia Campos-Medina Joins Race for New Jersey Senate Seat
16 seconds
Labor Leader Patricia Campos-Medina Joins Race for New Jersey Senate Seat
British Airways Steward Dies on Duty in Front of Passengers: Second in a Week
25 seconds
British Airways Steward Dies on Duty in Front of Passengers: Second in a Week
Coyle vs Williams: Undefeated Middleweights Set for High-Stakes Showdown
40 seconds
Coyle vs Williams: Undefeated Middleweights Set for High-Stakes Showdown
Bangladesh High Court Intervenes in Election Duties, Mandatory Voting for Government Beneficiaries Proposed
58 seconds
Bangladesh High Court Intervenes in Election Duties, Mandatory Voting for Government Beneficiaries Proposed
Delta Air Lines Ramps Up Services for College Football Championship
2 mins
Delta Air Lines Ramps Up Services for College Football Championship
AI Meets Ophthalmology: Revolutionizing Eye Care
2 mins
AI Meets Ophthalmology: Revolutionizing Eye Care
Mitapivat Shows Promise in Phase 3 ENERGIZE Study by Agios Pharmaceuticals
2 mins
Mitapivat Shows Promise in Phase 3 ENERGIZE Study by Agios Pharmaceuticals
Tejashwi Yadav Comments on CAA Implementation Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
Tejashwi Yadav Comments on CAA Implementation Ahead of 2024 Elections
Young Wrestlers in India Protest Against Wrestling Veterans Amid Federation Overhaul
2 mins
Young Wrestlers in India Protest Against Wrestling Veterans Amid Federation Overhaul
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
60 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app