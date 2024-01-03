Optio Group Strengthens MENA Operations with Strategic Appointment

Specialty Managing General Agent (MGA), Optio Group, is making strategic moves to strengthen its standing in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region as it appoints Wael Mohsen as the new Managing Director of Broking and General Lines for Optio Re MENA Ltd.

Decades of Industry Experience

Wael Mohsen, based in Dubai and effective in his role immediately, brings a significant asset to Optio Re: nearly three decades of experience in the insurance industry. His extensive background spans across the Middle East, Africa, and West Asia, equipping him with a comprehensive understanding of the diverse markets within these regions.

Expanded Responsibilities

In his new role, Mohsen will oversee several key areas, including property & casualty, energy, construction, cyber, and medical malpractice lines. He will report directly to Dr. Ahmed Ramadan, CEO of Optio Re and Global Head of Accident & Health (A&H).

A Strategic Move for Optio Re

Mohsen’s appointment is seen as a significant step for Optio Re in expanding its presence in the MENA region. His previous roles include Managing Director, MENA, at Ardonagh Specialty, in addition to senior positions at Orient Takaful Insurance Company and Chubb Egypt Insurance Company. This move comes as Optio Re celebrates its one-year anniversary since beginning trading in January 2023, and reflects the company’s success and intention to grow beyond its initial focus on A&H.