OptiFuel Systems to Test Innovative RNG-Powered Locomotives in 2025

OptiFuel Systems, a pioneer in renewable energy solutions, has unveiled its ambitious plans to usher in a new era of sustainable rail transportation. The company announced that it will commence testing a cutting-edge line of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) powered locomotives in January 2025, marking a significant stride in the industry’s shift towards cleaner, more sustainable fuel sources.

Zero Emissions and Negative Carbon Intensity

The innovative locomotives, which include a 5600 hp line haul locomotive and a 2500 hp powered tender, are designed to offer zero Well-to-Wheel nitrogen oxides and particulate matter emissions. Moreover, these locomotives will showcase a Negative Carbon Intensity, further reinforcing OptiFuel’s commitment to environmental sustainability. The locomotives leverage Cummins RNG engines and OptiFuel’s proprietary Quick-Power technology, promising to enhance fuel cost efficiency and operating range by 25%.

Government Support and Comprehensive Testing

With partial funding from a Department of Energy grant, OptiFuel will conduct pre-production testing at the Transportation Technology Center. Following successful completion of this phase, the company plans to embark on a rigorous two-year, one-million-mile test program across the U.S. starting in 2026. Full production is expected to commence in 2028, with each locomotive priced at an estimated $5.5 million.

RNG: A Superior Alternative

OptiFuel asserts that RNG presents a superior alternative to battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell hybrid solutions for the high power, extended-hour operations required by locomotives. The company’s locomotives feature a modular design, offering cost savings, increased reliability, and comprehensive refueling services. The refueling infrastructure, comprising 3,000 RNG tenders and 60 refueling stations, will be provided free of charge to railroads predicated on a ten-year contract for RNG purchase.

OptiFuel’s introduction of RNG-powered locomotives aims to facilitate a seamless transition for fleets from diesel to renewable fuels. This will not only enhance operational reliability and competitive advantage but also contribute significantly to the sustainability of the U.S. rail network.