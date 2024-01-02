en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Opposition Leader Questions Bahamian Government’s Deal with JDL

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:49 pm EST
Opposition Leader Questions Bahamian Government’s Deal with JDL

Michael Pintard, the opposition leader in the Bahamas, has put the government on the spot, seeking clarity on its purported dealings with JDL, an air freight management firm. The potential contract in question is centered on the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA), with a rumored $25 million terminal upgrade on the line. The deal, as speculated, could have a ripple effect on import costs due to a proposed cargo x-ray fee of 40 cents per pound.

Seeking Details on the JDL Deal

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Philip Davis, Pintard laid out his concerns and requested in-depth details about the agreement with JDL, if one exists or is under consideration. The opposition’s request for information extends to the financial and contractual commitments tied to the deal, the true owners of JDL, and the company’s service delivery track record. They have sought enlightenment on the additional fees for shippers, the legality of such charges, and the agreement’s compliance with the Customs Management Act.

Questioning the Transparency of the Government

The opposition leader has taken the government to task for its apparent lack of public disclosure on the matter. Pintard has questioned whether the air freight management company was selected through a competitive bidding process as dictated by the Public Procurement Act of 2023. The government’s silence on the issue, despite an alleged start date of January 2024, has been a significant point of contention.

Concerns Over Increased Import Costs

The potential contract raises major concerns over increased import costs. The proposed cargo x-ray fee could lead to a significant rise in import costs, which would, in turn, impact the Bahamian population. Pintard’s letter highlights the potential implications of this deal on Bahamian citizens, emphasizing the need for transparency and public education concerning this arrangement.

0
Aviation Bahamas Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Oneworld Alliance Launches First Branded Lounge at Seoul Incheon Airport

By BNN Correspondents

EHang's EH216-S Aircraft Conducts Successful Commercial Flight Demonstrations in China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Pilot Error Main Cause of Fatal Plane Crash: NTSB Final Report

By Quadri Adejumo

India Shifts Focus from Hub-and-Spoke to Point-to-Point Flights

By Rafia Tasleem

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Lauds Pakistan Air Force’s Operational ...
@Aviation · 2 hours
COAS General Syed Asim Munir Lauds Pakistan Air Force’s Operational ...
heart comment 0
The Rising Trend of Skiplagging: A Risky Cost-Cutting Tactic in Air Travel

By Mazhar Abbas

The Rising Trend of Skiplagging: A Risky Cost-Cutting Tactic in Air Travel
Akasa Air Expands Wings: India’s Budget Carrier Set to Seal Deal for 150 Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft

By Geeta Pillai

Akasa Air Expands Wings: India's Budget Carrier Set to Seal Deal for 150 Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft
Adacel Technologies ushers in New Era with Appointment of New Vice President

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Adacel Technologies ushers in New Era with Appointment of New Vice President
Air Canada Hits Bottom in On-Time Performance: Cirium Report

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Air Canada Hits Bottom in On-Time Performance: Cirium Report
Latest Headlines
World News
Defensive Powerhouse Kaitlyn Deiter: A Key Player for TCNJ Lions
10 seconds
Defensive Powerhouse Kaitlyn Deiter: A Key Player for TCNJ Lions
AJ Francis Reflects on Former WWE Colleague Lacey Evans' Departure and New Ventures
11 seconds
AJ Francis Reflects on Former WWE Colleague Lacey Evans' Departure and New Ventures
D.C. United Poised for New Era with Troy Lesesne at the Helm
26 seconds
D.C. United Poised for New Era with Troy Lesesne at the Helm
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird's Rivalry Takes Center Stage in New Broadway Production
31 seconds
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird's Rivalry Takes Center Stage in New Broadway Production
Jason Kanzler Exits Astros to Join Chicago Cubs in Personnel Shake-Up
31 seconds
Jason Kanzler Exits Astros to Join Chicago Cubs in Personnel Shake-Up
La Liga Standings: Real Madrid and Girona Lead the Table, Relegation Threat Looms for Bottom Three
32 seconds
La Liga Standings: Real Madrid and Girona Lead the Table, Relegation Threat Looms for Bottom Three
Nigel Farage Criticizes UK Asylum Policy, Mulls Active Role in Next General Election
44 seconds
Nigel Farage Criticizes UK Asylum Policy, Mulls Active Role in Next General Election
Mansfield Town Triumphs Over Stockport County in Nerve-wracking League Two Match
50 seconds
Mansfield Town Triumphs Over Stockport County in Nerve-wracking League Two Match
Fatal Insulin Overdose Sparks Wrongful-Death Lawsuit Against Medtronic
1 min
Fatal Insulin Overdose Sparks Wrongful-Death Lawsuit Against Medtronic
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
2 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app