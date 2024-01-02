Opposition Leader Questions Bahamian Government’s Deal with JDL

Michael Pintard, the opposition leader in the Bahamas, has put the government on the spot, seeking clarity on its purported dealings with JDL, an air freight management firm. The potential contract in question is centered on the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA), with a rumored $25 million terminal upgrade on the line. The deal, as speculated, could have a ripple effect on import costs due to a proposed cargo x-ray fee of 40 cents per pound.

Seeking Details on the JDL Deal

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Philip Davis, Pintard laid out his concerns and requested in-depth details about the agreement with JDL, if one exists or is under consideration. The opposition’s request for information extends to the financial and contractual commitments tied to the deal, the true owners of JDL, and the company’s service delivery track record. They have sought enlightenment on the additional fees for shippers, the legality of such charges, and the agreement’s compliance with the Customs Management Act.

Questioning the Transparency of the Government

The opposition leader has taken the government to task for its apparent lack of public disclosure on the matter. Pintard has questioned whether the air freight management company was selected through a competitive bidding process as dictated by the Public Procurement Act of 2023. The government’s silence on the issue, despite an alleged start date of January 2024, has been a significant point of contention.

Concerns Over Increased Import Costs

The potential contract raises major concerns over increased import costs. The proposed cargo x-ray fee could lead to a significant rise in import costs, which would, in turn, impact the Bahamian population. Pintard’s letter highlights the potential implications of this deal on Bahamian citizens, emphasizing the need for transparency and public education concerning this arrangement.