Brunei

OPPO Reno11 Series Unveiled in Brunei: A New Era in Mobile Photography

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:18 pm EST
OPPO Reno11 Series Unveiled in Brunei: A New Era in Mobile Photography

In a move that signals the relentless march of technological advancement, Vicom Enterprise, the authorised distributor of OPPO mobile phones in Brunei, has unveiled the OPPO Reno11 and OPPO Reno11 Pro to the local market. The launch event, held at one of the nation’s leading tech hubs, Digital World, drew a distinguished crowd. Notable attendees included OPPO Brunei’s regional manager Marius Cheong, product specialist Benny Chong, Vicom Enterprise’s general manager Kevin Lim, and Digital World’s general manager JD Foo.

The Camera Evolution

What sets the OPPO Reno11 series apart is its state-of-the-art camera system, widely touted as a game-changer in mobile photography. Both the Reno11 and Reno11 Pro boast a 50MP main camera, a 32MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera. These impressive specifications are part of an all-rounded approach to deliver high-quality, professional-grade images to users.

Portrait Expert Engine: A New Dawn for Portraits

OPPO’s latest offerings come with their ‘Portrait Expert Engine,’ a feature that is designed to redefine the quality of smartphone portraits. The engine enhances image clarity, lighting, and skin tones, delivering natural and lifelike portraits that rival the work of professional photographers. This, coupled with the advanced camera system, makes the Reno11 series the new frontier for mobile phone photography.

Experience the Innovation First-Hand

Anticipating the public’s curiosity, Vicom Enterprise and Digital World have extended an open invitation to the general public to experience the new phones first-hand at the Digital World showroom. This move is a testament to their confidence in the potential of the Reno11 series to redefine consumer expectations of smartphone capabilities. The launch and its implications have been widely covered by the Borneo Bulletin, recognized as the leading English daily in Brunei and a prime source for local, foreign, and regional business news.

Brunei Business
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

