Business

Opgal Unveils EyeCGas Multi: A Game Changer in Optical Gas Imaging Technology

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
Opgal Unveils EyeCGas Multi: A Game Changer in Optical Gas Imaging Technology

In a significant leap forward in Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) technology, Opgal has unveiled the EyeCGas Multi, an advanced OGI camera. The EyeCGas Multi marks a new era in gas detection, being the first OGI camera equipped with Multi Spectral Replaceable Filters. This ground-breaking feature allows the camera to detect emissions of disparate gases like Methane, Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), and CO2 using a single device.

A Versatile Tool for Emission Detection

The innovation introduced by Opgal in the EyeCGas Multi offers users a versatile tool that can detect emissions across multiple gas types. This enhancement not only increases efficiency but also strengthens effectiveness in environmental monitoring and regulatory compliance. The ability to monitor multiple gases with a single device simplifies the process, potentially saving time and resources.

Adherence to Regulatory Standards

Beyond its versatility, the EyeCGas Multi also boasts compliance with the EPA’s Quad Oa (OOOOa) regulations, meeting all the required regulatory compliances. This compliance ensures that the EyeCGas Multi serves as a reliable device for companies looking to adhere to environmental regulations and standards.

Feature-Rich and Demonstrable

The EyeCGas Multi comes with a comprehensive range of features, including the broadest Appendix K performance envelope. In addition to its impressive capabilities, Opgal is also offering free demonstrations of the EyeCGas Multi to potential customers. This initiative gives users a firsthand experience of the camera’s capabilities, allowing them to understand its operation and benefits better.

In conclusion, the introduction of the EyeCGas Multi represents a significant enhancement in OGI technology, offering a versatile, feature-rich, and compliant device for efficient and effective emission detection.

Business Environmental Science Science & Technology
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

