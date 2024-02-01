OpenText Hits Record Revenues and Cloud Bookings, Announces AMC Business Divestiture

In a remarkable revelation of robust financial health, OpenText Corporation has announced its financial results for Q2, ended December 31, 2023. The figures demonstrate a noteworthy surge in revenues and cloud bookings. The total revenues have touched a record peak of $1.535 billion, marking a 7.1% hike year over year. Simultaneously, enterprise cloud bookings have registered a 63% surge, reaching a new high of $236 million.

Driving Factors Behind the Growth

This remarkable growth trajectory is fuelled by several factors. The escalating demand for cloud, the strong impetus of enterprise content, the Micro Focus cloud contribution, and companies commencing their journey with AI have been instrumental in this ascent. OpenText's CEO, Mark J. Barrenechea, credits the company's enterprise cloud businesses and the introduction of new Aviator AI products for this success. The result has been a revised Cloud Booking outlook estimating a growth of 25 to 30% for the year.

Strategic Divestiture of AMC Business

OpenText has also announced the divestiture of its Application Modernization and Connectivity (AMC) business to Rocket Software for $2.275 billion. This strategic move is intended to shift focus onto higher growth areas such as the Cloud and AI. This transaction, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, is expected to finalize in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2024.

Financial Highlights and Future Outlook

The report unveils a rise in adjusted EBITDA to $566 million, up 6.6% year over year, and an 8.7% increase in free cash flows to $305 million. As of December 31, 2023, OpenText boasts a strong balance sheet with nearly $1 billion in cash. Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText EVP CFO, has confirmed the company's solid execution in Q2 and its trajectory for growing Micro Focus organically. The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly non-cumulative cash dividend of $0.25 per common share, keeping with the company's commitment to return value to shareholders. The record date for the dividend is set for March 1, 2024, and the payment date is scheduled for March 20, 2024.

OpenText continues to empower organizations with its information management solutions through OpenText Cloud Editions, and has invited the public to tune into their earnings conference call. An investor presentation has also been posted on its website.