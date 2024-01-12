en English
Business

OpenAI and Microsoft CEOs Discuss AI’s Future in Exclusive Interview

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
OpenAI and Microsoft CEOs Discuss AI’s Future in Exclusive Interview

A landmark event is on the horizon, hosted by esteemed publication, The Economist. The centerpiece of the occasion is an exclusive interview featuring two titans of technology: Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, and Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft. Guiding the conversation is none other than Zanny Minton Beddoes, the Editor-in-Chief of The Economist. The live interview, emanating from the snowy slopes of Davos, will delve into the complex landscape of artificial intelligence (AI) and its profound implications for the world at large.

Dialogue on AI’s Impact

During the session, both Altman and Nadella will dissect the influence of AI on employment, exploring the potential for both job displacement and creation. They will also consider the need for regulation in the rapidly evolving domain of AI, a subject of growing import as our reliance on these technologies deepens.

A Peek into the Future of ChatGPT

Additionally, the conversation will touch upon the future development of ChatGPT—an AI model developed by OpenAI that generates human-like text. This exploration will provide insights into what the next evolution of this technology might hold for OpenAI, Microsoft, and the global community.

Platform for Discussion

The event underscores the significance of AI technology in today’s business and societal contexts. It provides a platform for engaging dialogue on the broader implications of AI, fostering a deeper understanding among its audience.

Subscribers of The Economist are privileged with the opportunity to register to watch the interview live and can even submit their questions in advance, actively participating in this enlightening discussion.

Zanny Minton Beddoes, with her distinguished background in economics—including a previous stint as The Economist’s economics editor and authorship of various works on international financial topics—is the perfect interlocutor for the session. Sam Altman, with his groundbreaking work at OpenAI, including developments like ChatGPT and DALL-E, brings a wealth of insight from the cutting-edge of AI research. Satya Nadella, instrumental to Microsoft’s robust growth, especially in cloud and enterprise services, offers a unique perspective from the helm of a technology juggernaut.

Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

