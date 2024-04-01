OPEC Oil Output Declines in March Amid Voluntary Supply Cuts

According to a Reuters survey released on Monday, OPEC's oil output dipped to 26.42 million barrels per day (bpd) in March, marking a decrease of 50,000 bpd compared to February.

This decline was attributed to lower exports from key producers Iraq and Nigeria, amidst ongoing voluntary supply cuts agreed upon by OPEC+ members.

Impact of OPEC+ Agreement:

Several members of the OPEC+ alliance implemented new production cuts in January to mitigate economic challenges and counter increased supply from non-member countries. The alliance recently decided to extend these cuts until the end of June, with a focus on stabilizing the oil market.

The upcoming OPEC+ ministerial meeting on Wednesday is expected to review market conditions and members' production levels.

Key Contributors to Output Reductions:

Iraq and Nigeria witnessed the most significant output reductions in March, with Iraq committing to lower exports to align with its OPEC target. Despite these efforts, both countries fell short of their targeted cuts, contributing to OPEC's overall shortfall of 190,000 bpd.

Meanwhile, Gulf producers like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE maintained output close to their voluntary targets.

Global Impact and Market Dynamics:

The Reuters survey highlights the ongoing efforts by OPEC and its allies to manage global oil supply amidst evolving market dynamics. Despite challenges from countries exceeding their quotas, overall output remained relatively stable. The data underscores the importance of cooperation among oil-producing nations to stabilize prices and ensure market stability.