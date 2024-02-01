OPEC+ Holds Steady on Oil Production Policy Amidst High Compliance

Imbued with a sense of responsibility towards the global oil market, the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the OPEC+ alliance recently held a meeting via videoconference. The purpose of this session was to scrutinize crude oil production data for November and December 2023, and to make a comprehensive assessment of the prevailing market conditions. The committee noted a high degree of adherence to the previously consented production cuts, which include a collective voluntary reduction of 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for the current quarter. This figure takes into account Saudi Arabia's voluntary cut of 1 million bpd.

OPEC+ Sticks to Current Production Policy

Contrary to expectations, the committee did not propose any modifications to OPEC+'s production levels. The next JMMC engagement is penciled in for April 3, 2024. As per OPEC+ delegates, there are no intentions of changing the existing production policy when the group's monitoring panel convenes again on February 1. The alliance needs more time to gauge the impact of the January output reduction on market balances.

Russia's Stance on Market Stability

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, commented that the current market situation is stable. However, he assured that OPEC+ stands ready to implement further measures for stabilization, if deemed necessary. These measures could entail either an increase or decrease in production or supply.

Impact on Oil Prices

Following this development, oil prices showed a modest increase. Brent crude futures rose by 67 cents to stand at $81.22 a barrel by 1114 GMT. Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures saw a gain of 66 cents, settling at $76.51.

Looking Ahead

OPEC+ has sent clear signals of its commitment to preventing a surplus and supporting prices by deciding to maintain oil production cutbacks for the first quarter of 2024. The group is slated to meet again on April 3, and has reaffirmed its readiness to take additional measures if needed. Despite conflicts in the Middle East and attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, oil markets remain fragile. Estimates suggest that world oil markets could tip back into surplus in the next quarter if OPEC+ eases the curbs. The group's biggest member, Saudi Arabia, has also indicated doubts over the medium-term outlook by shelving plans to augment oil production capacity. A full meeting of the 22-nation OPEC+ alliance is scheduled for June 1, 2024, where the output policy for the second half of the year will be deliberated upon.