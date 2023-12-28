en English
OPEC Forecasts Robust 2024 Oil Demand, Led by Non-OECD Nations

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:24 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:50 am EST
The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) recently released its December monthly report, forecasting a significant shift in global oil demand and supply dynamics for the forthcoming year. According to the report, global oil demand is projected to increase by 2.2 million barrels per day (mb/d) in 2024. The surge in demand is expected to be largely driven by the Non-Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (Non-OECD) countries with an increase of 2.0 mb/d, with OECD countries trailing behind with a rise of 0.3 mb/d. The major contributors to this surge include China and the Middle East, alongside Other Asia and India.

Non-OECD Countries Pave the Way

The substantial rise in demand in non-OECD countries is fueled by consistent economic and petrochemical activities that necessitate transportation fuels and distillates. The role of the United States in this scenario is significant, with the country expected to contribute extensively to the supply side. Non-OPEC nations are projected to augment their supply by 1.8 mb/d in 2023 and 1.4 mb/d in 2024.

A Better-than-Expected Economic Growth

Key economies have exhibited better-than-expected economic growth in the first three quarters of the year, leading to an optimistic global economic forecast of 2.9% for 2023 and 2.6% for 2024. Despite this encouraging trend, the report also mentions a cautious optimism maintained by OPEC regarding the oil market dynamics in 2024.

Voluntary Adjustments and Investments

The countries participating in the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) have committed to voluntary adjustments in 1Q24 to uphold market stability. OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais highlighted the need for substantial investments in the oil and gas sector, warning that underinvestment could lead to market volatility and threaten growth. Al Ghais also advocated for focusing on reducing greenhouse gas emissions rather than simply replacing energy sources. OPEC estimates that $12.1 trillion in investments are necessary to satisfy the long-term rising oil demand.

Business Energy International Affairs
Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

