OPA Uncovers Issues with GMHA-MedHealth Contract: A Case of Non-Compliance and Preferential Treatment

The Office of Public Accountability (OPA) has uncovered a multitude of issues with a revenue cycle management (RCM) services contract. This agreement, between the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority (GMHA) and MedHealth Solutions, has been steeped in controversy. The audit highlighted non-compliance with procurement law, signs of preferential treatment for MedHealth, unreasonable terms in the 12% compensation agreement, and the ineffectiveness of the RCM consultancy as GMHA continued to grapple with cash flow and patient receivables issues.

Deficiencies in Procurement Process

OPA’s audit revealed procedural deficiencies in GMHA’s management of the procurement process, including an attempt at sole sourcing from MedHealth and allowing proposal conditions that favored the contractor. Despite these concerns, GMHA defended the procurement process as transparent and the contract terms as a result of negotiations. The audit also questioned the legitimacy of nearly all payments made to MedHealth, which amounted to a staggering $4.9 million.

Controversial Contract Terms

MedHealth was contracted in 2021, with an unusual pay structure based on collections above a baseline and for recovering unbilled or denied claims. However, by November 2022, GMHA terminated the contract, citing sufficient internal revenue management capabilities and a lack of justification for the service costs. Despite billing $5 million, MedHealth’s services did not include some tasks it was hired for, such as collections from certain payers and involvement in Medicare cost reporting.

OPA’s Recommendations and GMHA’s Response

The OPA recommended revising procurement planning and using fixed consultancy fees. While GMHA disagreed with some of the audit findings, it acknowledged the need to implement the OPA’s suggestions. While the OPA’s audit has thrown light on the issues with the RCM services contract, the real question remains: Will GMHA take the necessary steps to rectify the problems, or will it continue to defend its actions?