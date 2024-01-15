Ooredoo Ushers in New Leadership Era with ‘Qadaa 2.0’

Ooredoo, the esteemed Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company, has taken a significant stride in leadership development with the launch of the ‘Qadaa Leadership Excellence Programme 2.0’. This initiative is a two-year training program meticulously crafted for both senior and emerging leaders within the organization. The cornerstone of the program lies in its focus on enhancing the capabilities of leaders to maximize their team’s performance and instill a culture of sustained leadership.

Advancing Organizational Leadership

The ‘Qadaa Leadership Excellence Programme 2.0’ is not a standalone effort but a continuation of Ooredoo’s commitment to leadership excellence. It builds on the success of the original program, initiated in 2016, promising a more comprehensive and refined approach to leadership development. This rebooted version includes a variety of learning methods, encompassing practical exercises and coaching, tailored to the unique needs of the participants.

Empowering Leaders for Team Growth

Acting Chief People Officer at Ooredoo, Sulaiman Al Mughairi, underscored the importance of the program in maintaining a consistent leadership style that supports team growth. The aim is not merely to create leaders but to foster an environment that enables teams to thrive under effective leadership. This, in turn, contributes to the overall organizational success and reaffirms Ooredoo’s status as a trailblazer in the telecommunications industry.

A Legacy of Innovation and Excellence

Originally known as Nawras, Ooredoo commenced operations in Oman in December 2004. Since its inception, Ooredoo has been offering innovative products and services to individuals and businesses, with a distinctive emphasis on providing a digital-first customer experience. The launch of the ‘Qadaa Leadership Excellence Programme 2.0’ during a signing ceremony with BBusiness underscores Ooredoo’s relentless pursuit of innovation and commitment to cultivating leadership within its ranks.