en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Ooredoo Ushers in New Leadership Era with ‘Qadaa 2.0’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
Ooredoo Ushers in New Leadership Era with ‘Qadaa 2.0’

Ooredoo, the esteemed Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company, has taken a significant stride in leadership development with the launch of the ‘Qadaa Leadership Excellence Programme 2.0’. This initiative is a two-year training program meticulously crafted for both senior and emerging leaders within the organization. The cornerstone of the program lies in its focus on enhancing the capabilities of leaders to maximize their team’s performance and instill a culture of sustained leadership.

Advancing Organizational Leadership

The ‘Qadaa Leadership Excellence Programme 2.0’ is not a standalone effort but a continuation of Ooredoo’s commitment to leadership excellence. It builds on the success of the original program, initiated in 2016, promising a more comprehensive and refined approach to leadership development. This rebooted version includes a variety of learning methods, encompassing practical exercises and coaching, tailored to the unique needs of the participants.

Empowering Leaders for Team Growth

Acting Chief People Officer at Ooredoo, Sulaiman Al Mughairi, underscored the importance of the program in maintaining a consistent leadership style that supports team growth. The aim is not merely to create leaders but to foster an environment that enables teams to thrive under effective leadership. This, in turn, contributes to the overall organizational success and reaffirms Ooredoo’s status as a trailblazer in the telecommunications industry.

A Legacy of Innovation and Excellence

Originally known as Nawras, Ooredoo commenced operations in Oman in December 2004. Since its inception, Ooredoo has been offering innovative products and services to individuals and businesses, with a distinctive emphasis on providing a digital-first customer experience. The launch of the ‘Qadaa Leadership Excellence Programme 2.0’ during a signing ceremony with BBusiness underscores Ooredoo’s relentless pursuit of innovation and commitment to cultivating leadership within its ranks.

0
Business Oman
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
26 seconds ago
Boeing Unveils First Distribution Center in India, Bolsters Aviation Sector
On the bustling outskirts of Khurja, Uttar Pradesh, a new beacon of aerospace supply chain excellence rises. Boeing, the renowned global aerospace leader, has unveiled its first distribution center in India, a strategic move that promises to revolutionize the country’s aviation sector. The 36,000-square-foot facility is not just a warehouse; it’s an efficient, local solution
Boeing Unveils First Distribution Center in India, Bolsters Aviation Sector
ASKO Embraces Green Transportation with Scania's Latest Electric Trucks
1 min ago
ASKO Embraces Green Transportation with Scania's Latest Electric Trucks
Petter Sylvan Joins AcadeMedia as the New CFO
1 min ago
Petter Sylvan Joins AcadeMedia as the New CFO
The Cost of Owning a Smoothie King Franchise: A Deep Dive
42 seconds ago
The Cost of Owning a Smoothie King Franchise: A Deep Dive
UK Expands List of Approved Sponsors for Skilled Immigrants
59 seconds ago
UK Expands List of Approved Sponsors for Skilled Immigrants
Alpha Bank Romania Expands Premium Gold Personal Banking
1 min ago
Alpha Bank Romania Expands Premium Gold Personal Banking
Latest Headlines
World News
Mfundo Vilakazi: The Rising Star of Kaizer Chiefs Poised for First-Team Promotion
22 seconds
Mfundo Vilakazi: The Rising Star of Kaizer Chiefs Poised for First-Team Promotion
Oman's Minister Calls for Exemplary Performance at AFC Asian Cup 2023
38 seconds
Oman's Minister Calls for Exemplary Performance at AFC Asian Cup 2023
Irish Blood Transfusion Service Calls for 15,000 New Blood Donors
40 seconds
Irish Blood Transfusion Service Calls for 15,000 New Blood Donors
Supreme Court Victory: COSEYL Celebrates Governor Otti and Other Victorious Governors
1 min
Supreme Court Victory: COSEYL Celebrates Governor Otti and Other Victorious Governors
Greek Foreign Minister Set for Diplomatic Visit to Jordan: A Step Towards Stronger Bilateral Relations
1 min
Greek Foreign Minister Set for Diplomatic Visit to Jordan: A Step Towards Stronger Bilateral Relations
New Order Unveils 'Blue Monday' T-Shirt for Suicide Prevention
1 min
New Order Unveils 'Blue Monday' T-Shirt for Suicide Prevention
Paul Whitehouse to Kick-Off River Tay Salmon Fishing Season in Meikleour
2 mins
Paul Whitehouse to Kick-Off River Tay Salmon Fishing Season in Meikleour
Conor Bradley: Liverpool's Rising Star Earns High Praise
2 mins
Conor Bradley: Liverpool's Rising Star Earns High Praise
'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Starrer's Trailer Released
4 mins
'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Starrer's Trailer Released
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
11 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app