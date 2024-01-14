en English
Aviation

OnlyFans Co-Founder Invests in Airline Startup, Aiming to Resurrect ‘Golden Age’ of Travel

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:50 pm EST
In a remarkable confluence of technology entrepreneurship and the aviation industry, Tom Stokely, co-founder of the online content platform OnlyFans, is backing a new airline startup—Global Airlines—that aims to disrupt the aviation market. The startup seeks to challenge established carriers like British Airways and Virgin Atlantic by offering flights from London Gatwick to New York and Los Angeles.

Reviving the Golden Age of Travel

Global Airlines, under the stewardship of former banker James Asquith, intends to reignite the ‘golden age’ of travel. This era, characterized by luxury air travel and outstanding service, is a stark contrast to today’s air travel, often dominated by cost-efficiency and practicality. The startup’s strategy centers around offering high-quality customer experiences reminiscent of past decades when air travel was viewed as a glamorous and exclusive activity. The airline currently boasts a fleet of four Airbus A380s, with plans to begin passenger services within the next 12 months.

Stokely’s Entrepreneurial Journey

Tom Stokely, along with his brother and father, sold a majority stake in OnlyFans in 2019. Following this successful venture, he has since acquired shares in Global Airlines, demonstrating a significant commitment to this ambitious project. His investment in the aviation industry, a departure from his previous role as Chief Operating Officer at OnlyFans, underscores his versatility as an entrepreneur.

Disruption in the Aviation Industry

This endeavor by Global Airlines signifies a broader trend where certain companies aim to differentiate themselves by offering unique branding and superior customer service in markets typically dominated by established players. By bringing back the traditional allure of air travel, Global Airlines could potentially disrupt the current aviation market, providing a refreshing alternative to conventional flight experiences. However, the startup faces numerous challenges, requiring it to balance exceptional service with financial viability in a highly competitive and often volatile industry.

Aviation Business
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

