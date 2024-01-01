ONGC’s Pursuit of Zero Methane Emissions: A Leap Towards Decarbonisation

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), India’s premier oil and gas producer, is earnestly pursuing international technology collaborators to aid in reducing gas flaring and accomplishing zero methane emissions by 2030. This pledge was marked by ONGC’s chairman, Arun Kumar Singh, and forms a vital part of ONGC’s wider decarbonisation strategy.

Progress in Decarbonisation Efforts

The company has already made substantial strides in curbing gas flaring, a process where methane gas, a byproduct of oil extraction, is burned off. ONGC’s endeavors align with India’s expanding role in the global energy market, which is predicted to steer 25% of the world’s energy demand growth in the forthcoming two decades.

A Shift Towards Sustainable Energy

Despite its comparatively low share of cumulative global greenhouse gas emissions, India is prioritizing a transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. ONGC has set an ambitious goal to supplant gas-fueled power generation with green electricity by 2028 for its offshore fields, liberating natural gas for sales to industries.

Global Commitment to Reduce Methane Emissions

The commitment to reduce methane emissions is a global one, with companies around the world targeting a 30% reduction from 2020 levels by 2030. Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, can leak during oil and gas operations, and addressing these emissions is seen as a cost-effective way to quickly influence global emissions. ONGC is extending an invitation to technology innovators to join forces in developing solutions to achieve its zero flaring and methane emission objectives.

Investing in a Cleaner Future

Along with these goals, ONGC is channeling investments into clean energy projects. These include generating solar and wind electricity, constructing a green ammonia plant, setting up pump storage projects, and establishing compressed biogas plants. These initiatives contribute to its goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2038. Previously, ONGC faced criticisms for flaring valuable high-pressure gas, as revealed in a CAG report for 2012-2020. However, with its forward-looking plans and investments, ONGC is steering towards a greener future, mitigating environmental impact, and aligning with global decarbonisation efforts.