en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

ONGC’s Pursuit of Zero Methane Emissions: A Leap Towards Decarbonisation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:26 am EST
ONGC’s Pursuit of Zero Methane Emissions: A Leap Towards Decarbonisation

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), India’s premier oil and gas producer, is earnestly pursuing international technology collaborators to aid in reducing gas flaring and accomplishing zero methane emissions by 2030. This pledge was marked by ONGC’s chairman, Arun Kumar Singh, and forms a vital part of ONGC’s wider decarbonisation strategy.

Progress in Decarbonisation Efforts

The company has already made substantial strides in curbing gas flaring, a process where methane gas, a byproduct of oil extraction, is burned off. ONGC’s endeavors align with India’s expanding role in the global energy market, which is predicted to steer 25% of the world’s energy demand growth in the forthcoming two decades.

A Shift Towards Sustainable Energy

Despite its comparatively low share of cumulative global greenhouse gas emissions, India is prioritizing a transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. ONGC has set an ambitious goal to supplant gas-fueled power generation with green electricity by 2028 for its offshore fields, liberating natural gas for sales to industries.

Global Commitment to Reduce Methane Emissions

The commitment to reduce methane emissions is a global one, with companies around the world targeting a 30% reduction from 2020 levels by 2030. Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, can leak during oil and gas operations, and addressing these emissions is seen as a cost-effective way to quickly influence global emissions. ONGC is extending an invitation to technology innovators to join forces in developing solutions to achieve its zero flaring and methane emission objectives.

Investing in a Cleaner Future

Along with these goals, ONGC is channeling investments into clean energy projects. These include generating solar and wind electricity, constructing a green ammonia plant, setting up pump storage projects, and establishing compressed biogas plants. These initiatives contribute to its goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2038. Previously, ONGC faced criticisms for flaring valuable high-pressure gas, as revealed in a CAG report for 2012-2020. However, with its forward-looking plans and investments, ONGC is steering towards a greener future, mitigating environmental impact, and aligning with global decarbonisation efforts.

0
Business Energy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

China's Property Market Ends 2024 in Slump as Home Sales Plunge

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund Tops Global Sovereign Investors List in 2023

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Baidu's Acquisition of Joyy Inc.'s Live-Streaming Business Falls Through Amid Regulatory Hurdles

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Tiger Logistics Secures HPCL Project, Marks Strategic Entry into Petro Sector

By Dil Bar Irshad

Payment Complications Lead to Sharp Decline in India's Crude Oil Impor ...
@Business · 5 mins
Payment Complications Lead to Sharp Decline in India's Crude Oil Impor ...
heart comment 0
Colombia’s President Petro Commits to Diesel Subsidies, Allows Gasoline Prices to Float Amidst Economic Milestones

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Colombia's President Petro Commits to Diesel Subsidies, Allows Gasoline Prices to Float Amidst Economic Milestones
BYD Co. Challenges Tesla with Record Electric Vehicle Sales in 2023

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

BYD Co. Challenges Tesla with Record Electric Vehicle Sales in 2023
Crucial ‘Do-or-Die’ Year for Fremantle and West Coast Players in AFL 2024 Season

By Salman Khan

Crucial 'Do-or-Die' Year for Fremantle and West Coast Players in AFL 2024 Season
UK Predicts Rise in Large Firm Bankruptcies in 2024: Insolvency Experts Warn

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

UK Predicts Rise in Large Firm Bankruptcies in 2024: Insolvency Experts Warn
Latest Headlines
World News
Maltese Ombudsman Advocates for Fundamental Rights and National Human Rights Institution
15 seconds
Maltese Ombudsman Advocates for Fundamental Rights and National Human Rights Institution
Governor Soludo's New Year Message: 2024, the Year of Changing Gears
2 mins
Governor Soludo's New Year Message: 2024, the Year of Changing Gears
South Africa Rings in 2024 with 411 Newborns Amid Social Concerns
3 mins
South Africa Rings in 2024 with 411 Newborns Amid Social Concerns
Barbados Netball Association Sets Sights on Future with Ambitious Plans
3 mins
Barbados Netball Association Sets Sights on Future with Ambitious Plans
Filipina Prodigy, Alex Eala, Hits New Career-High in Women's Tennis
4 mins
Filipina Prodigy, Alex Eala, Hits New Career-High in Women's Tennis
2023 in Focus: A Pictorial Review, Banking Shifts, Sporting Triumphs, and Data Privacy Insights
5 mins
2023 in Focus: A Pictorial Review, Banking Shifts, Sporting Triumphs, and Data Privacy Insights
Supreme Court Petition Challenges New Criminal Laws
5 mins
Supreme Court Petition Challenges New Criminal Laws
Bataan Launches the Blue Zone Project: A Pioneering Health Initiative
5 mins
Bataan Launches the Blue Zone Project: A Pioneering Health Initiative
English Premier League 2024: Key Highlights from Week 20
5 mins
English Premier League 2024: Key Highlights from Week 20
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
33 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
40 mins
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
1 hour
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
1 hour
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
3 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
5 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app