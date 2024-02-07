Onfido Founders Set for $100M Windfall following Sale to Entrust

Onfido, a UK-based startup specializing in ID-checking tools, is set to be acquired by Entrust, an American competitor, in a deal valued at $650 million. The three co-founders of Onfido, Husayn Kassai, Eamon Jubbawy, and Ruhul Amin, collectively owning approximately 15% of the company, are poised to receive a payout of up to $100 million. Kassai and Jubbawy, who have both left Onfido to pursue new ventures, stand to pocket a significant portion of this payout, with Kassai's stake alone worth over $50 million.

Onfido's Rising Relevance

Onfido's technology employs smartphone cameras and artificial intelligence for document and facial scanning, making it a sought-after tool in the digital banking and payments industry for identity verification processes. The company presently employs over 500 people and boasts annual revenues exceeding £102 million. Despite these impressive figures, Onfido reported a £70 million loss for the year ending January 2023.

A Strategic Purchase for Entrust

The acquisition comes at a time of increased interest in identity verification tools due to advances in artificial intelligence capabilities, such as deepfakes. Entrust, a company valued at over $17.5 billion, views this technology as essential in combating fraudulent activities. In a recent case in Hong Kong, a finance worker was conned by AI-generated clones during a virtual meeting, leading to a £20 million loss. Such incidents underline the importance of tools like those provided by Onfido.

Future Prospects

While Kassai and Jubbawy have moved on to new ventures, Amin continues to serve as a senior executive with Onfido. The company has also faced challenges outside of its financial reports, recently settling a significant US class action privacy lawsuit. Despite these hurdles, the substantial payout to the founders underscores both the value of their creation and the growing importance of identity verification tools in the digital era.