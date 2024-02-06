OneH2 Fortifies Hydrogen Fuel Production with New Manufacturing Facility

Hydrogen fuel equipment and solutions provider, OneH2, has made a strategic move to boost its production capabilities by acquiring a new manufacturing facility in Clover, South Carolina. This acquisition, previously belonging to Belmont Land and Investment Company, LLC, is an expansive 246,091 square-foot property spread over a 29.705-acre landscape. This initiative is a key component to address the growing demand that OneH2's order book projects over the next three years.

Scaling Up Hydrogen Production

The newly acquired facility's primary focus will be the production of the H400 modular hydrogen production systems. It will also cater to the manufacture of related equipment, which includes dispensers, hydrogen loading panels, and electricity generators. This expansion underscores OneH2's commitment to supporting the increasing market shift towards hydrogen fuel and playing its part in the hydrogen revolution.

Addressing Capacity Constraints

Swapnil Revankar, OneH2's Vice President of Product, emphasized the necessity of the new facility citing that the existing North Carolina plant is operating at full capacity. The acquisition of the Clover facility not only allows for increased production but it also paves the way for the company to meet the growing demand for hydrogen fuel solutions.

Implications for the Local Economy

The Clover facility is set to make a significant contribution to the local economy. High-paying jobs will be created, with a workforce expected to reach 280 by January 2026. The facility is also projected to have an output of over 100 units of the H400 systems by the same date, reinforcing its pivotal role in the growth of OneH2.

Channel Partner Program

OneH2's expansion strategy also includes an innovative Channel Partner program. The aim of this program is to establish a nationwide hydrogen infrastructure network, driving demand for OneH2's products and fortifying its position in the industry. Revankar highlighted the importance of this program, linking it directly to the company's expansion and its strategic role in meeting the increasing market shift towards hydrogen fuel.