Business

One Global Partners with Travelport to Modernize Corporate Travel

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:33 am EST
One Global Partners with Travelport to Modernize Corporate Travel

In a significant move set to transform the corporate travel landscape, One Global, an international network of Travel Management Companies (TMCs), has chosen Travelport as its preferred Global Distribution System (GDS) partner. This strategic partnership is aligned towards enhancing the corporate travel sector by offering TMCs, their clients, and business travelers a more personalized and contemporary experience.

One Global and Travelport: A Transformative Partnership

Through this partnership, One Global’s member TMCs will gain access to Travelport Plus, a platform offering an extensive range of travel services. A standout feature of this platform is the New Distribution Capability (NDC) solution, which pioneers a shift towards modern retailing in the corporate travel industry. This collaboration is a testament to the importance of trusted and transparent relationships with suppliers in delivering significant value to the global TMC community.

The Future of Corporate Travel

The partnership between One Global and Travelport is not just about providing access to cutting-edge tools; it’s about redefining the future of corporate travel. The integration of Travelport’s industry-leading tools and contracting will maximize value for business travelers, emphasizing the importance of personalization and convenience in a rapidly evolving sector.

One Global: A Network of Influence

One Global’s network spans across various regions with a variety of TMC partners. These include Travelpath in Canada, Kuoni Business Travel in Switzerland, Sharaf Travel in the UAE, Big Travel in Sweden, Citystate Travel in Singapore, CT Yangzi in China, and Globetrotter in Australia. This wide-reaching influence underscores the significant role One Global plays in the corporate travel landscape and the potential impact this partnership with Travelport could have on a global scale.

Business International Relations Travel & Tourism
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

