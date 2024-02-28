Onboard Systems Strikes Deal with Blackcomb Helicopters for Advanced Medium Bell HEC Dual Cargo Hook Systems

At the 2024 HAI Heli-Expo in Anaheim, California, Onboard Systems International, LLC, a pioneer in helicopter cargo hook technology, has made headlines with its announcement of a major transaction. Blackcomb Helicopters LP, headquartered in British Columbia, Canada, has placed an order for four cutting-edge Medium Bell HEC (Human External Cargo) Dual Cargo Hook Systems. This move is set to redefine mission capabilities with advanced cargo handling solutions.

Innovative Design Meets Operational Excellence

With the development of these new cargo hook systems, Onboard Systems is responding to a growing demand for more versatile and safety-centric solutions in the aerospace sector. The systems, designed to integrate seamlessly with existing cargo hooks, aim for a cost-effective retrofit solution. Highlighting the innovation is the TALON® LC Hydraulic Cargo Hook, featuring a keeperless design to enhance safety. This system not only promises to comply with 14 CFR 29.865 requirements but also to elevate the HEC capacity to an unprecedented 1,300 lb. (590 kg), catering to models like the Bell 204B, 205A, 212, 412, and UH-1.

Strategic Partnership for Future Success

Blackcomb Helicopters' commitment to acquiring these systems marks a significant milestone in the partnership with Onboard Systems. This collaboration not only underscores Blackcomb's dedication to enhancing its operational capabilities but also positions Onboard Systems at the forefront of the industry for HEC solutions. The expected dual certification from the FAA and Transport Canada by the end of 2024 further emphasizes the system's anticipated impact on safety and efficiency in helicopter operations.

Setting a New Industry Standard

The introduction of the Medium Bell HEC Dual Cargo Hook System stands as a testament to Onboard Systems' commitment to innovation and safety in aerial cargo handling. By offering the option to incorporate an Onboard Weighing System, the company continues to push the boundaries of what's possible, setting new standards for the industry. This strategic move not only enhances Blackcomb Helicopters' mission capabilities but also signals a significant advancement in helicopter cargo handling technology, with potential implications for the entire aerospace sector.

As the aerospace community looks toward more adaptable and secure cargo solutions, the partnership between Onboard Systems and Blackcomb Helicopters serves as a beacon of progress and innovation. With the impending certification and deployment of these systems, the future of helicopter missions promises to be both safer and more efficient, charting a new course in the evolution of aerial cargo handling.