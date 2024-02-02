2024 Employment Law Report 'On Your Radar' Highlights Global Shifts and Trends

The landscape of global employment law is evolving dynamically as we enter 2024. 'On Your Radar,' a comprehensive report on the latest developments in employment law and anticipated trends, provides employers with an in-depth understanding of the diverse changes across various labor markets and political regimes. The report underscores the importance of being aware of these changes for international employers, especially in the context of integrating technology into the workplace and introducing family-friendly leave entitlements.

Artificial Intelligence in the Workplace

One of the key themes of the report is the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace. This trend is being addressed by both Portugal and Hong Kong. AI adoption promises to revolutionize how businesses operate but also brings with it a plethora of legal considerations. This includes changes to the Fair Credit Reporting Act Summary of Rights disclosure form and updated guidance from the EEOC regarding the use of AI in employment decisions.

Integration of Digital Systems

Another notable trend is the ongoing integration of technology and digital systems in the workplace. Bulgaria is introducing new rules on electronic employment records, while Croatia is contemplating regulations for digital work platforms. This evolution necessitates updated legislation to ensure compliance and protect workers' rights.

Variations in Family-Friendly Leave Entitlements

The report also highlights the variations in family-friendly leave entitlements among different countries. Changes include new paternity leave rules in Singapore and Monaco and shifts in parental leave in Spain and North Macedonia. These developments underline the importance of understanding and adapting to the diverse legal landscapes of international employment.

Minimum Wage Rates for 2024

The publication provides the differing national minimum wage rates for 2024, emphasizing the need for employers to stay informed about these changes. The report also discusses evolving regulations regarding cannabis screening for employment and laws prohibiting employers from asking about applicants' salary history.

The Rising Importance of ESG Factors

The report concludes with insights from the Netherlands team on the rising importance of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors in the workplace. It emphasizes the need for transparent reporting, employee well-being, and organizational diversity. The team invites those seeking advice and solutions tailored to their organization's situation to contact CMS directly via email.