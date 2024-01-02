en English
Business

On-Premises vs Cloud Servers: Navigating the Crossroads in SMB Digitalization

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
On-Premises vs Cloud Servers: Navigating the Crossroads in SMB Digitalization

In the realm of small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the decision between on-premises servers and cloud computing often stands as a pivotal crossroad. The choice is far from trivial, as it can significantly shape the course of a business’s digital journey.

Cloud Servers: A Modern Solution

Cloud servers offer a solution that is, by nature, more cost-effective. They eliminate the need for physical space, power, cooling, and IT resources, cutting down on overhead costs. With their scalability and flexibility, cloud servers can adapt to the changing needs of a business, a feature particularly attractive to SMBs that are poised for growth. Built-in data protection is another key advantage, offering peace of mind in an era where data breaches are a rising concern.

However, cloud computing is not without its caveats. Recurring fees can pile up, making the solution less cost-effective in the long run. There is also less control over the server environment, and a business’s operations can become heavily dependent on internet connectivity—a potential vulnerability in times of network instability.

On-Premises Servers: Traditional and Reliable

On the other hand, on-premises servers provide full control over the server environment. They allow for the management of critical data in-house, enabling faster upgrades or repairs when needed. While they come with an initial capital outlay and ongoing maintenance expenses, these servers can be more economical in the long run compared to cloud subscriptions.

On-premises servers can support various workloads, including email management, database systems, web applications, media or file serving, and print services. They also offer the capability to employ virtualization, enabling businesses to run multiple applications on separate virtual servers—an efficient way to maximize server resources.

The Hybrid Approach

Ultimately, the choice between cloud and on-premises servers is not binary. The specific needs and circumstances of the SMB dictate the best course of action. A hybrid approach, utilizing both on-premises and cloud servers, could be the most beneficial for handling different types of operations. It combines the control and reliability of on-premises servers with the scalability and flexibility of cloud servers, offering the best of both worlds.

In recent news, Verizon’s acquisition of CloudSwitch, a cloud software maker, showcases the ongoing shift towards cloud computing. The acquisition aims to boost Verizon’s ability to offer a full suite of cloud services and drive widespread adoption of cloud computing. This move is reflective of the broader trend among telecom carriers to enhance their cloud computing profiles, signaling the growing importance of cloud services in the digital landscape.

Business
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

