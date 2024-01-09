en English
Automotive

OMNIVISION Unveils Advanced OX01J Image Sensor for Automotive Applications

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 11:13 am EST
OMNIVISION, a pioneer in semiconductor solutions, has announced the 1.3-megapixel (MP) OX01J image sensor in an announcement that provides new momentum to the automotive imaging market. This state-of-the-art sensor is designed exclusively for automobile use, namely for rear-view cameras (RVC) and 360-degree surround-view systems (SVS).

Tailored for Automotive Excellence

The OX01J sensor stands out with its state-of-the-art features such as LED flicker mitigation (LFM) and a robust 140db high dynamic range (HDR). These attributes are aimed at delivering superior quality imaging under diverse lighting conditions, making it a valuable addition to the automotive technology landscape.

Design Flexibility and Performance

Adding to its appeal, the OX01J is a raw sensor, providing automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) with the flexibility to acquire solely the sensor if they already have their own backend image signal processor (ISP) architecture. This signifies a departure from the norm, offering OEMs an opportunity to optimize their existing ISP infrastructure.

Building on the success of its predecessor, the OX01E20 SoC, the OX01J continues to deliver equivalent performance levels while presenting additional design flexibility. With a 3-micron pixel and a 1/3.55-inch optical format, the sensor is celebrated for its exceptional low-light sensitivity and signal-to-noise ratio.

Safe and Ready for the Future

The OX01J sensor is ASIL-B safety compliant, adhering to the rigorous safety standards of the automotive industry. Currently available for sampling, it is projected to commence mass production in October 2024. OMNIVISION’s global operations and its proficiency in digital imaging, analog, and touch & display solutions have fortified its reputation across various industries, inclusive of mobile phones, security, automotive, and more.

The announcement was made with multimedia content available on Business Wire, ahead of OMNIVISION’s participation in the much-anticipated CES 2024. Thus, the OX01J sensor, with its advanced features and performance, stands ready to redefine automotive imaging, enhancing safety and user experience in vehicles of the future.

Automotive Business
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

