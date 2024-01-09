en English
Business

OMG Mena and The Neuron Forge Partnership, Revolutionizing Out-of-Home Advertising

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:43 am EST
OMG Mena and The Neuron Forge Partnership, Revolutionizing Out-of-Home Advertising

In a move heralding a new era in out-of-home (OOH) advertising, Omnicom Media Group MENA (OMG Mena) has forged a strategic alliance with The Neuron, a global specialist in demand-side platforms (DSP). This partnership brings to the table The Neuron’s unique DSP capabilities, allowing OMG Mena to plan, book, and scrutinize advertising campaigns across more than 80 countries.

Driving Digital Innovation in OOH Advertising

With this partnership, OMG Mena and The Neuron aim to elevate the level of digital innovation within OOH advertising and cultivate enhanced audience engagement. Digital OOH advertising, which currently accounts for a significant 50% of revenues in contrast to the global average of 40%, is set to experience notable advancements.

Unleashing the Potential of The Neuron’s DSP

The Neuron’s specialist DSP is a game-changer for programmatic digital OOH advertising. It is purpose-built to provide in-depth insights into campaign performance, enabling advertisers to assess the impact and return on investment (ROI) with unparalleled accuracy. The Neuron’s platform also offers superior capabilities with a distinct focus on outdoor advertising.

Revolutionizing Planning, Targeting, and Analysis

By leveraging The Neuron’s technology, OMG Mena will be able to significantly enhance their planning, inventory selection, creative delivery, and targeting. The partnership also promises in-depth campaign measurements, edge-cutting capabilities that place agencies at the vanguard of emerging channels in outdoor advertising. This collaboration is a substantial stride towards the digital transformation of OOH advertising, promising to usher in a new era of advertising effectiveness and efficiency.

Business
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

