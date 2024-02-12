Omega Fire Ministries Unveils N2.5 Billion Global Administration Complex on 20th Anniversary

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the charismatic founder of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM), unveiled a state-of-the-art Global Administration Office Complex worth N2.5 billion on February 12, 2024. This monumental milestone coincides with the ministry's 20th anniversary, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to excellence and growth under Suleman's leadership.

A Beacon of Excellence and Progress

As the sun set on the bustling city, the sleek silhouette of the Global Administration Office Complex stood as a testament to the ministry's progress. Spanning an impressive area, the complex boasts advanced technology and modern design, reflecting OFM's dedication to staying at the forefront of administrative operations.

The complex features spacious conference rooms, well-designed administrative offices, and cutting-edge communication facilities. All these elements combine to create a hub that fosters seamless coordination among the ministry's global branches, ultimately enhancing their ability to serve and uplift communities worldwide.

Gratitude and Faith: The Foundation of Success

In his inaugural address, Apostle Johnson Suleman expressed heartfelt gratitude to God and his congregation. He emphasized that their unwavering faith and commitment have been instrumental in the ministry's success.

"We are immensely grateful for the blessings bestowed upon us," Suleman said. "The inauguration of this complex is not only a celebration of our ministry's growth but also a testament to the unwavering faith of our congregation."

Expanding the Ministry's Reach: A New Chapter

With the Global Administration Office Complex now operational, Apostle Johnson Suleman views this milestone as a significant step in expanding the ministry's positive impact on communities globally.

"This complex will enable us to further our mission of spreading the word of God and providing support to those in need," he stated. "As we embark on this new chapter, we remain dedicated to our core values of love, compassion, and service."

In conclusion, the inauguration of the N2.5 billion Global Administration Office Complex not only marks a significant milestone in Omega Fire Ministries' history but also reaffirms its commitment to excellence, growth, and community service. As Apostle Johnson Suleman and his congregation continue to forge ahead, they remain steadfast in their belief that faith and unity can overcome any challenge.

