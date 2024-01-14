Oman’s Small Enterprises Face Wage System Deadline; Wakan Village Enjoys Tourist Surge

In a major development, the Ministry of Labour (Mol) has called on small and micro enterprises in Oman to enlist in the Wage Protection System (WPS) within a window of 55 days. This electronic salary transfer system, designed to facilitate the payment of workers’ wages through accredited banks or financial institutions, is an initiative of the Ministry of Manpower (MOMP). The primary aim of the WPS is to assure the punctual and complete payment of agreed salaries to employees.

Registration Deadline Looms

The mandate for large and medium-sized establishments to join the system has already expired. The spotlight now shifts to small and micro businesses, which are left with 55 days to begin their registration in the Wage Protection System. The Ministry has underscored the significance of prompt compliance with this compulsory process, setting the stage for a uniform implementation of the system across all sectors and business sizes in the country.

Wakan Village: A Tourist Magnet

In other news from Oman, Wakan Village in the Wilayat of Nakhal in the Governorate of South Al Batinah has emerged as a hot favorite among tourists. During the winter season of 2023, the village attracted over 32,000 visitors from within the Sultanate and across the globe. Wakan Village’s popularity has been highlighted by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, which reported this impressive visitor count.

Wakan Village’s charm has drawn tourists of various nationalities, making it a key site on Oman’s tourism map. The high visitor numbers in 2023 underline the village’s appeal and its success in showcasing Oman’s unique heritage and culture to the world.