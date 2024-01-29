Oman's Refinery and Petroleum Production Sees Growth, NCSI Reports

As per the latest report by Oman's National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the Sultanate has experienced a growth of 1.2% in the production of refineries and petroleum industries by the end of December 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

The production of M-91 gasoline, a significant product, witnessed an impressive rise of 13.7%, pushing sales to increase by 11.2%. This product alone reached a production pinnacle of 15,705,600 barrels and sales of 14,640,900 barrels.

Exports Experience Substantial Growth

The report also highlighted the growth in the exports of several products. Liquefied petroleum gas, paraxylene, and gasoline exports witnessed substantial growth rates, increasing by 82.8%, 163.8%, and 76.8% respectively. The exports of these products reflect the global demand and Oman's strategic efforts to meet it.

Decline in M-95 Gasoline and Diesel Production

In contrast, the production of M-95 gasoline saw a decrease of 25.6%, totaling 11,044,300 barrels, and its sales dropped by 3.9%. Likewise, diesel production experienced a minimal decline of 0.4%. These trends indicate shifts in global market preferences and consumption patterns.

Surge in Aviation Fuel and LPG Production

On a positive note, aviation fuel production went up by a solid 25.3%, and liquefied petroleum gas production increased by 13.9%. The increase in production of these fuels indicates a corresponding rise in their demands.

Petrochemicals Sector Shows Mixed Trends

In the petrochemicals sector, there was a remarkable 59.1% increase in gasoline production and a whopping 162.4% increase in paraxylene production. However, polypropylene production witnessed a decline, falling by 11.1%. These fluctuations present a complex picture of the petrochemicals sector, revealing both growth and contraction in different segments.

Domestic Exports: A Mixed Bag

While domestic exports of M-91 declined by 23.9%, M-95 exports saw a drastic fall by 81.3%. Conversely, diesel and aviation fuel exports rose by 19.1%, and liquefied petroleum gas exports reached a commendable 449,200 barrels. Paraxylene exports stood strong at 493,150 metric tonnes. However, polypropylene exports experienced a minor decrease, falling by 4.9%. These trends indicate the shifting dynamics of Oman's domestic export market.