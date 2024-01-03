en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Oman’s Ministry Partners with Mirbat-Sadah for Sustainable Heritage Management

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:13 am EST
Oman’s Ministry Partners with Mirbat-Sadah for Sustainable Heritage Management

Marking a significant step in heritage conservation and sustainable economic growth, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in Oman has formalized a partnership with the Mirbat-Sadah Development and Investment Company. This agreement signifies the commencement of the management and operation of the historic Mirbat Castle, located within the picturesque Dhofar Governorate. Additionally, the pact includes the reconstruction and operation of the archaeology antiques market and customs office in Mirbat.

Unlocking Investment Opportunities for SMEs

The contract was inked by Eng. Ibrahim Said Al Kharousi, the Undersecretary for Heritage at the Ministry, and Braik Musallam Al Amri, the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Mirbat-Sadah Development and Investment Company. The primary objective of this partnership is to spur investment opportunities for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), promoting economic growth in the region.

Utilizing Cultural Heritage for Maximum Benefit

This initiative is also a drive to ensure the sustainable use of Oman’s rich cultural heritage. By involving private enterprises and SMEs in the management and operation of historical landmarks, the Ministry aims to maximize the potential benefits that such heritage sites can offer. This includes both tangible benefits, such as generating income and creating jobs, and intangible benefits, such as preserving national identity and promoting cultural tourism.

Aligning with the 10th Development Plan

The agreement aligns with the 10th Development Plan and its associated strategic programs, thereby contributing to the overall development goals of the nation. The Ministry has plans to offer several other historical landmarks for management by private enterprises and SMEs in the future, propelling Oman forward on its journey towards sustainable development.

0
Business UAE
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Prescott Gateway Mall Rebranded and Revitalized as Pine Ridge Marketplace

By Muhammad Jawad

Suze Orman's Approach: Small Steps to Financial Stability

By BNN Correspondents

Lancaster Resources Inc. Announces Spin-Off Agreement with Nelson Lake Copper Corp.

By Sakchi Khandelwal

TDCX Inc. Founder Proposes Buyout of Outstanding Shares: A Potential Game Changer

By Sakchi Khandelwal

American Express Embraces Change: A Look at 2024 with Monique Herena ...
@Business · 1 min
American Express Embraces Change: A Look at 2024 with Monique Herena ...
heart comment 0
Mall Walkers Disrupted by New Opening Hours at Fairfield Commons

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mall Walkers Disrupted by New Opening Hours at Fairfield Commons
Enovis Corporation Acquires LimaCorporate, Enhancing Global Orthopedic Market Foothold

By Quadri Adejumo

Enovis Corporation Acquires LimaCorporate, Enhancing Global Orthopedic Market Foothold
Roshan Thomas Resigns as Group General Counsel at Byju’s Amidst Company Turmoil

By Rafia Tasleem

Roshan Thomas Resigns as Group General Counsel at Byju's Amidst Company Turmoil
Dutch Courage Owners Set Sights on Former Dizz Site for New Venture

By BNN Correspondents

Dutch Courage Owners Set Sights on Former Dizz Site for New Venture
Latest Headlines
World News
Midwife Welcomes 2024 with Surprise Early Birth
19 seconds
Midwife Welcomes 2024 with Surprise Early Birth
Legislative Allowances Under the Spotlight; Corporate Transparency Act Takes Effect
52 seconds
Legislative Allowances Under the Spotlight; Corporate Transparency Act Takes Effect
BJP Accuses Kejriwal of Dishonesty, AAP Leader Ignores ED Summons
1 min
BJP Accuses Kejriwal of Dishonesty, AAP Leader Ignores ED Summons
Emphasising Holistic Education: MCA President Dr Wee Ka Siong Commends TAR UMT Students
1 min
Emphasising Holistic Education: MCA President Dr Wee Ka Siong Commends TAR UMT Students
Bernie Collins: An Unconventional Journey in the World of Formula One
1 min
Bernie Collins: An Unconventional Journey in the World of Formula One
Manitoba Grapples with Healthcare Staffing Shortages: Lives at Risk
1 min
Manitoba Grapples with Healthcare Staffing Shortages: Lives at Risk
Kyrgios Blames ATP for Djokovic's Injury: A Call for Player Health?
2 mins
Kyrgios Blames ATP for Djokovic's Injury: A Call for Player Health?
The Road to Quality Sleep: Rethinking Everyday Habits Post-Holidays
2 mins
The Road to Quality Sleep: Rethinking Everyday Habits Post-Holidays
New Study Sheds Light on the Influence of Race, Gender, and Birthplace on IBD
3 mins
New Study Sheds Light on the Influence of Race, Gender, and Birthplace on IBD
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
23 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
24 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app