Oman’s Ministry Partners with Mirbat-Sadah for Sustainable Heritage Management

Marking a significant step in heritage conservation and sustainable economic growth, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in Oman has formalized a partnership with the Mirbat-Sadah Development and Investment Company. This agreement signifies the commencement of the management and operation of the historic Mirbat Castle, located within the picturesque Dhofar Governorate. Additionally, the pact includes the reconstruction and operation of the archaeology antiques market and customs office in Mirbat.

Unlocking Investment Opportunities for SMEs

The contract was inked by Eng. Ibrahim Said Al Kharousi, the Undersecretary for Heritage at the Ministry, and Braik Musallam Al Amri, the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Mirbat-Sadah Development and Investment Company. The primary objective of this partnership is to spur investment opportunities for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), promoting economic growth in the region.

Utilizing Cultural Heritage for Maximum Benefit

This initiative is also a drive to ensure the sustainable use of Oman’s rich cultural heritage. By involving private enterprises and SMEs in the management and operation of historical landmarks, the Ministry aims to maximize the potential benefits that such heritage sites can offer. This includes both tangible benefits, such as generating income and creating jobs, and intangible benefits, such as preserving national identity and promoting cultural tourism.

Aligning with the 10th Development Plan

The agreement aligns with the 10th Development Plan and its associated strategic programs, thereby contributing to the overall development goals of the nation. The Ministry has plans to offer several other historical landmarks for management by private enterprises and SMEs in the future, propelling Oman forward on its journey towards sustainable development.