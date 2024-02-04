Oman Accelerates Economic Diversification: A Deep Dive into Policy Changes

In a pivotal turn, Oman has been aggressively pushing the boundaries of economic diversification, stepping out of the shadow of its hydrocarbon reliance. The course was set in 2019, and the years since have witnessed a series of legislative and policy metamorphoses. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recently reported an acceleration in these efforts, particularly marked by the introduction of several new laws aimed at reinforcing the regulatory framework.

Legislative Levers of Change

Among these legal landmarks are the Commercial Companies Law, Privatization Law, Public-Private Partnership Law, Foreign Capital Investment Law, and Bankruptcy Law. The tapestry of reform further includes the Security Law in 2022, and the Social Protection Law and Labour Law in 2023. A notable game-changer is the Foreign Capital Investment Law, which opens the door to full ownership for non-citizens and single-shareholder companies in most sectors. Regulatory bodies such as the Capital Market Authority have stepped up to the plate, instituting measures to bolster transparency and corporate governance.

Oman Investment Authority: The Catalyst

The Oman Investment Authority (OIA) has emerged as a pivotal player in the drive for diversification. Its mandate spans attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), overseeing state-owned enterprises, and nurturing the venture capital ecosystem. The OIA is structured into three sub-funds, each handling investments across diverse domains.

Ministry of Finance: Fostering Fiscal Sustainability

The Ministry of Finance has taken the reins of the Estidamah program. Its mission centers on ensuring fiscal sustainability and bolstering financial sector development. The focus is on fintech, the legal system, and human capital development, all of which are seen as key pillars supporting economic diversification.

Restructuring the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion has undergone a restructuring to facilitate investment promotion and streamline business formation and foreign investment. This body oversees the National Program for Investment and Export Development and has seen the launch of Invest Oman and the Investment Services Center.

Special Economic Zones: Engines of Diversification

The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones has undertaken initiatives to position SEZs as catalysts of diversification. Finally, Hydrom has been entrusted with the task of facilitating green hydrogen investment, handling land allocation, and overseeing large-scale projects.