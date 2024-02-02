Omai Gold Mines Corp. Raises C$2,062,718 through Successful Private Placement

Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG) (OTCQB: OMGGF), colloquially known as Omai Gold, recently announced the successful completion of a non-brokered private placement. In a funding bid to further the exploration of its Omai Gold Project in Guyana, a total of 29,467,399 units were issued at a price of $0.07 per unit. This strategic move has led to a windfall of C$2,062,718 in gross proceeds.

Understanding the Transaction

Investors should note that each unit issued under this placement comprises a common share and a half-warrant. To put it simply, two half-warrants equate to a full warrant, which enables the holder to purchase a common share at an exercise price of C$0.11 until August 2, 2025.

During this private placement, finder's fees were paid in cash, amounting to $110,713. Alongside these fees, 1,581,615 finder's warrants were issued. These finder's warrants are set to expire between 2025 and 2026.

Implications for Omai Gold

The funds amassed from this unit offering are earmarked for specific purposes. A significant portion will be deployed for exploration activities at the Omai Gold Project in Guyana. Additionally, the funds will also be utilized for general working capital requirements.

All securities issued under this placement are subject to a four-month hold period that is set to expire on June 3, 2024. However, it's crucial to note that these securities are not registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933. Therefore, they cannot be offered or sold within the U.S. without either registration or an exemption.

Looking Ahead

The completion of this offering and the payment of finder's fees are, however, contingent upon securing necessary regulatory approvals. This includes a nod from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Omai Gold Mines Corp. holds a 100% interest in the Omai Prospecting License, which encompasses the past-producing Omai gold mine in Guyana. An updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate indicates 1.9 million ounces of gold indicated and 1.8 million ounces inferred. Presently, the company is integrating results from 2023 drilling. In terms of future prospects, the company is proceeding with an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and a Preliminary Economic Assessment, both of which are expected to be completed in Q1 2024.