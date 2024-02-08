Olivia Takes the Helm at Altitude: A New Chapter for Sheffield's Rising PR Star

In the bustling heart of Sheffield, a new chapter unfolds for Altitude, the rising star of the public relations world. Olivia, a seasoned PR professional, has taken up the mantle of Account Director at this dynamic agency. With an impressive resume boasting stints at prestigious firms such as M&C Saatchi, Ogilvy, and Fleishmann Hillard, Olivia brings a wealth of consumer PR experience across various sectors to her new role.

Advertisment

A Journey Across Continents and Industries

Olivia's professional journey has seen her traverse both continents and industries. From the bustling streets of London to the sun-kissed shores of Australia, she has honed her skills in consumer PR, working with a diverse range of clients. These include the likes of Merlin Entertainments, HMV, TK Maxx, Channel 4, Universal Pictures, Unilever, and Premier Inn.

Her work with independent entities such as Caf Pod and Artisan Coffee School further underscores her versatility and commitment to delivering exceptional results, regardless of the size or nature of the client.

Advertisment

A Growing Agency in a Thriving City

Altitude, the Sheffield-based agency that Olivia now calls home, has seen remarkable growth over the past two years. From a small team of two, it has expanded to include five permanent members. Led by Jane Whitham and Adam Reeves-Brown, the agency also boasts the talents of Rachel Measures and Max Haley.

In 2023, Altitude was recognized as the Best New UK PR Consultancy by the Chartered Institute for Public Relations. This accolade is a testament to the agency's commitment to excellence and its ability to deliver results for a diverse client base.

Advertisment

Altitude's clients span a range of sectors and include national and regional businesses. Notable names include Henry Boot Construction, Mattress Online, RNN Group, Barnsley Council, Barnsley Museums, St Luke's - Sheffield's Hospice, Milewood care home group, and Zunikh property developers.

A Passion for Supporting Local Businesses

Olivia has expressed her enthusiasm for joining Altitude and supporting businesses in Sheffield, particularly within the retail, cultural, and charitable sectors. Her arrival marks a significant milestone in the agency's growth and underscores its commitment to delivering top-tier PR services to businesses in the region.

Jane, the head of Altitude, echoed this sentiment, expressing her excitement about Olivia joining the team and the exciting times ahead for the agency. "Olivia's extensive experience and passion for consumer PR make her a valuable addition to our team," she said. "We're thrilled to have her on board and look forward to the unique insights and expertise she brings to the table."

As Olivia settles into her new role at Altitude, the agency continues to make waves in the world of PR. With its growing team of experts and commitment to delivering exceptional results, Altitude is poised to redefine the landscape of public relations in Sheffield and beyond.