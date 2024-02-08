Oliver Berben to Lead Constantin Film as New CEO: Embracing Change and Cherishing Tradition

In the ever-evolving landscape of European cinema, Oliver Berben is set to embark on a new chapter as the CEO of Constantin Film, one of Germany's most prominent production-distribution companies. Berben, who has been an integral part of the company for more than two decades, will assume his new role on March 1, succeeding Martin Moszkowicz.

A Trajectory Shaped by Adaptability and Passion

Berben's career has been marked by a unique blend of aerospace and space technology expertise and a passion for the film industry. As he steps into his new role, he emphasizes the importance of adaptability in a market that is constantly reshaped by technological advancements and global challenges.

With Constantin Film's strong foundation in domestic production and distribution, bolstered by robust TV revenues, Berben aims to maintain the company's diversity while enhancing its agility to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

The Power of Storytelling and Strategy

Berben's success at Constantin Film can be attributed to his ability to combine his love for storytelling with effective business strategies. His collaborations with authors like Ferdinand von Schirach and Michel Houellebecq have allowed him to explore complex themes, including German history, a subject that has historically been avoided by German filmmakers.

Despite the unexpected offer to become CEO, Berben feels a deep connection to Constantin's legacy, particularly through his relationship with the company's founder, Bernd Eichinger. He looks forward to continuing this legacy while valuing the continued involvement of his predecessor, Moszkowicz, within the company.

The Future of Cinema: Embracing Change and Cherishing Tradition

As he prepares to take the helm, Berben stresses his belief in theatrical distribution as a direct link to audiences. He is committed to preserving this tradition while also exploring new avenues for growth and innovation.

In an era where streaming platforms are reshaping the entertainment industry, Berben's focus on maintaining Constantin Film's strong presence in theaters sets him apart. His approach reflects a deep understanding of the power of cinema as a shared experience, transcending the boundaries of individual screens.

As the curtain rises on this new chapter in Constantin Film's history, Oliver Berben stands ready to navigate the complexities of a changing industry with a unique blend of adaptability, passion, and strategic vision. His commitment to preserving the magic of cinema while embracing the opportunities of the future promises a captivating journey for audiences around the globe.