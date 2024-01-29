Oleg Tofilat Steps Down as Director General of CFM, Ensures Seamless Transition

In a surprising turn of events, Oleg Tofilat, the director general of Railway of Moldova state enterprise (CFM), has announced his resignation. Tofilat's decision was communicated to the Public Property Agency (APP), the body responsible for overseeing CFM's operations. Despite his impending departure, Tofilat has committed to fulfilling his responsibilities until a successor is appointed, thereby ensuring the uninterrupted operation of the enterprise.

Successful Tenure at the Helm of CFM

Having assumed the mantle of CFM's leadership on May 24, 2021, Tofilat successfully steered the state-owned company as the victor of a competition for the then-vacant managerial position. The reasons behind Tofilat's decision to step down remain unclear, with the former director general promising a statement divulging further details at a later date.

A Distinguished Career in Transport and Infrastructure

Before his appointment as CFM's head, Tofilat had built a reputation as an international expert in transport and infrastructure. His experience in the field includes a stint as an adviser to the prime minister, wherein he offered critical insights into the transport and infrastructure sector. Tofilat's career has also seen him occupy significant roles within the government. These include his tenure as the head of the internal audit service at the Transports and Infrastructure Ministry and his appointment as state secretary in 2015.

Avoiding Interruption in CFM's Operations

Despite the change in leadership, Tofilat's commitment to continuing his duties until a new director is appointed aims to ensure a seamless transition and avoid any potential disruptions in CFM's operations. This move underlines Tofilat's dedication to the enterprise and his determination to uphold its ongoing success even as he steps away from his role.