Old National Bancorp Bolsters Community Growth Plan with $1.2B Addendum

Old National Bancorp, one of the largest commercial banks in the Midwest, has announced an augmentation to its Community Growth Plan with an extra commitment of $1.2 billion. This expansion is dependent on the successful culmination of Old National's partnership with CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc., a bank holding company based in Nashville.

Advertisment

Revitalizing Underserved Communities

The original Community Growth Plan, a $8.3 billion initiative launched in 2022, was a strategic endeavor to support underserved and economically-disadvantaged communities across the Midwest and Southeast regions. With the additional $1.2 billion, Old National aims to extend its support to communities served by CapStar Bank in Tennessee. The addendum has been developed in partnership with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), an association advocating for fairness in banking, housing, and business.

More Than Just Banking

Advertisment

More than a mere financial commitment, the addendum includes quantifiable goals for mortgage lending, small business lending, community development lending, investments, philanthropic activities, and racial equity initiatives. The Plan's strategic importance lies in its commitment to the community, as emphasized by Old National CEO, Jim Ryan. NCRC President and CEO Jesse Van Tol appreciated Old National's efforts, highlighting the precedent it sets for bank mergers.

History of Commitment

With a legacy dating back to 1834, Old National Bank has approximately $49 billion in assets and $28 billion under management. The bank's history is marked by its commitment to support communities, especially those underserved and disadvantaged. The expansion of the Community Growth Plan is a testament to this commitment. However, it is important to note that the announcement includes forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ due to various factors.