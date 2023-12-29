Oil Prices to Drop by 10%: First Decline in Two Years

An Unexpected Dip: Oil Prices Forecasted to Drop by Year’s End

The year 2023 is set to end on a low note for oil prices, with an anticipated 10% decrease. This marks the first annual decline in two years, a significant shift considering the geopolitical tensions, production cuts, and global measures to control inflation. On the final trading day of the year, Brent crude futures rose slightly to $77.63 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed to $72.14 a barrel.

Red Sea Disruptions and the Impact on Oil Prices

The previous day witnessed a 3% drop in prices following disruptions in the Red Sea shipping caused by attacks from the Houthis in Yemen. Despite the gains made on the last trading day, both Brent and WTI are expected to wrap up the year at their lowest since 2020. This was a year when the pandemic severely impacted demand and prices, resulting in a nearly 20% price drop from the year’s peak.

Looking Forward: Anticipated Shifts in Oil Prices for 2024

However, the oil industry looks forward to 2024 with optimism. Anticipated interest rate cuts by central banks could boost demand by making borrowing cheaper in key markets. A weaker dollar could also make oil less expensive for holders of other currencies. A Reuters poll forecasts that Brent crude will average $84.43 per barrel in 2024. This average is an increase from this year’s average of around $80 but remains well below the $100 level reached in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.