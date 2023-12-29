en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Oil Prices to Drop by 10%: First Decline in Two Years

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:47 am EST
Oil Prices to Drop by 10%: First Decline in Two Years

An Unexpected Dip: Oil Prices Forecasted to Drop by Year’s End

The year 2023 is set to end on a low note for oil prices, with an anticipated 10% decrease. This marks the first annual decline in two years, a significant shift considering the geopolitical tensions, production cuts, and global measures to control inflation. On the final trading day of the year, Brent crude futures rose slightly to $77.63 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed to $72.14 a barrel.

Red Sea Disruptions and the Impact on Oil Prices

The previous day witnessed a 3% drop in prices following disruptions in the Red Sea shipping caused by attacks from the Houthis in Yemen. Despite the gains made on the last trading day, both Brent and WTI are expected to wrap up the year at their lowest since 2020. This was a year when the pandemic severely impacted demand and prices, resulting in a nearly 20% price drop from the year’s peak.

Looking Forward: Anticipated Shifts in Oil Prices for 2024

However, the oil industry looks forward to 2024 with optimism. Anticipated interest rate cuts by central banks could boost demand by making borrowing cheaper in key markets. A weaker dollar could also make oil less expensive for holders of other currencies. A Reuters poll forecasts that Brent crude will average $84.43 per barrel in 2024. This average is an increase from this year’s average of around $80 but remains well below the $100 level reached in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

0
Business
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fictional Hedge Fund Hindsight Capital LLC's Satirical Success Amidst Global Financial Updates

By BNN Correspondents

Power Mech Projects Ltd's Shares Skyrocket to Lifetime High After Securing Substantial Orders

By Rafia Tasleem

China's Economic Plan for 2024: Local Officials Unveil Strategic Priorities

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Maruti Suzuki's Brezza Surpasses 10 Lakh Sales Milestone

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nigerian Naira: The Struggle of the Third-Worst Performing Currency ...
@Business · 3 mins
Nigerian Naira: The Struggle of the Third-Worst Performing Currency ...
heart comment 0
Survey Reveals Decline in Employment Opportunities in Kenya

By Israel Ojoko

Survey Reveals Decline in Employment Opportunities in Kenya
CESC Ltd to Raise Rs 100 Crore from Axis Bank through NCDs

By Rafia Tasleem

CESC Ltd to Raise Rs 100 Crore from Axis Bank through NCDs
Afghan Deputy PM Assures Investors, Calls for Infrastructure Development

By BNN Correspondents

Afghan Deputy PM Assures Investors, Calls for Infrastructure Development
European Stocks Close 2023 with Notable Gains Amid Investor Optimism

By BNN Correspondents

European Stocks Close 2023 with Notable Gains Amid Investor Optimism
Latest Headlines
World News
A Decade in Silence: Michael Schumacher's Health Remains a Profound Mystery
3 mins
A Decade in Silence: Michael Schumacher's Health Remains a Profound Mystery
JD(U) Chief Lalan Singh Steps Down, Nitish Kumar Takes Over Ahead of 2024 Elections
3 mins
JD(U) Chief Lalan Singh Steps Down, Nitish Kumar Takes Over Ahead of 2024 Elections
Ranbir Kapoor Accused of Hurting Religious Sentiments in Viral Christmas Video
4 mins
Ranbir Kapoor Accused of Hurting Religious Sentiments in Viral Christmas Video
Football Clubs Gear Up for Transfers and Managerial Changes Amidst Latest Rumors
4 mins
Football Clubs Gear Up for Transfers and Managerial Changes Amidst Latest Rumors
Navigating the Financial Challenges of Funding Ukraine's Defense
5 mins
Navigating the Financial Challenges of Funding Ukraine's Defense
Kenya's Council of Governors Denies Agreement to Transfer Early Childhood Education Centers
5 mins
Kenya's Council of Governors Denies Agreement to Transfer Early Childhood Education Centers
Botswana-Zimbabwe Agreement Triggers Debate Over National ID-based Border Crossings
5 mins
Botswana-Zimbabwe Agreement Triggers Debate Over National ID-based Border Crossings
Navigating Financial Constraints: The New Game for Football Clubs
5 mins
Navigating Financial Constraints: The New Game for Football Clubs
Yoon Suk-yeol and Park Geun-hye's Luncheon: A Shift in South Korea's Political Landscape
6 mins
Yoon Suk-yeol and Park Geun-hye's Luncheon: A Shift in South Korea's Political Landscape
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
15 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
1 hour
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
5 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Hunt Intensifies for Colorado Springs Mother Accused of Murdering Her Children
5 hours
Hunt Intensifies for Colorado Springs Mother Accused of Murdering Her Children
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app